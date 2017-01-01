Primetime Anytime

Jason Jurgens

SOME PEOPLE SAT that Americans watch too much television, but the folks at Idetic Inc. would have to disagree. The Berkeley-based high-tech company has couch potatoes getting must-see TV on their mobile phones.

Launched in 2003, Idetic’s MobiTV service boasts a selection of 22 stations including TLC, Discovery Channel, Fox Sports, C-SPAN, MSNBC, a fashion channel, and a gut-busting 24-hour stand-up comedy station.

"The service lets you stay connected," says Mary Burczyk, MobiTV’s marketing consultant. "You can find out about Saddam’s capture wherever you are." Or, how thin Anna Nicole Smith looksthis week.

MobiTV’s service costs $9.99 per month, and is compatible with about two dozen different handsets. Most phones show programs at a speed of one or two frames per second, though newer, high-end phones can receive signals at a much faster rate. Service is offered through both Sprint and AT&T/Cingular networks, and is lost in all the same dreaded dead spots as standard cell phones.

For information, go to www.mobitv.com.