Primetime Anytime

Jason Jurgens

Published:

SOME PEOPLE SAT that Americans watch too much television, but the folks at Idetic Inc. would have to disagree. The Berkeley-based high-tech company has couch potatoes getting must-see TV on their mobile phones.

Launched in 2003, Idetic’s MobiTV service boasts a selection of 22 stations including TLC, Discovery Channel, Fox Sports, C-SPAN, MSNBC, a fashion channel, and a gut-busting 24-hour stand-up comedy station.

"The service lets you stay connected," says Mary Burczyk, MobiTV’s marketing consultant. "You can find out about Saddam’s capture wherever you are." Or, how thin Anna Nicole Smith looksthis week.

MobiTV’s service costs $9.99 per month, and is compatible with about two dozen different handsets. Most phones show programs at a speed of one or two frames per second, though newer, high-end phones can receive signals at a much faster rate. Service is offered through both Sprint and AT&T/Cingular networks, and is lost in all the same dreaded dead spots as standard cell phones.

For information, go to www.mobitv.com.

 

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
