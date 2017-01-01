Trivia Contest

Win a night at the Pleasure Point Inn

Valentine’s Day—that hideously romantic "holiday"—hits town this month, to the chagrin of everyone without a sweetheart. Here’s something that might help: an overnight stay at Santa Cruz’s posh Pleasure Point Inn bed and breakfast. For a chance to win, answer this: Which now-national greeting card and stationery business got its start in the East Bay? (Those with a sweetheart may also enter). E-mail your answer and contact info to: contest@maildiablo.com, with "Pleasure Point" on the subject line.

