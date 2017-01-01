Edit ModuleShow Tags

Twinklin' Toes

Angela Sasse

Published:

WHICH COMES FIRST: the perfect pedicure or a sassy new pair of shoes? According to Lisa Brown, the order doesn’t really matter. The real kick is to enjoy both at once. That’s why the longtime Danville resident opened Tootsies, a shoe store and pedicure bar, on Prospect Avenue.

Brown is a veteran of the beauty biz, having run a chain of Basics Beauty Supplies in the Bay Area before selling to a big company a few years ago. But retirement didn’t take a toehold, and Brown got itchy feet to get back in the glam game. With sister Nini Dake, she opened the first shoe shop and pedicure bar in Vero Beach, Florida, two years ago and the Danville location in October.

"We both love shoes and pedicures and thought, ‘why not?’ " says Brown, mentioning that the one-of-a-kind shop has been a big hit in the community. "I thought I knew every woman in Danville, having raised my kids and lived here for 10 years. But since we’ve opened, I’ve met so many local women who love what we’re doing. They also love that 90 percent of the shoes are under $100 and the 45-minute pedicures are $25."

Also popular are Tootsies pedicure parties. "We’ll reserve the shop for private parties on Friday nights," says Brown. "We’ve held everything from surprise parties for 16-year-old girls to baby showers for expecting moms."

Tootsies, 175 Prospect Ave., Danville, (925) 552-6638.

 

