Watching the Pot

Nancy Freeman

Now that the latest artisan teas from Oakland’s Numi Tea have hit the market, taste is only half the pleasure. These carefully bundled and stitched tea bouquets require a glass teapot for full enjoyment, because half the fun is simply watching them unfurl.

The aromatic Flower Pearl opens into what looks like a sea anemone of white tea and jasmine centered by a pink amaranth. Black Mu Dan expands into a fluffy peony in a rich brown liquor with caramel overtones.

Founded in 1999, this brother- and sister-owned company produces carefully selected organic teas and "teasans" (herbal infusions)—available in both loose teas and bags. Owners Ahmed and Reem Rahim defy cost-cutting tradition by using only full-leaf products in their teabags rather than fragments or dust.

Numi’s hand-sewn teas, prizewinners at last year’s Natural Products Expo East in Washington, D.C., are being offered at numerous high-end restaurants in San Francisco and the South Bay. They are also available retail at Jenny K, 6927 Stockton Ave., El Cerrito, and online at www.jennyk.com and www.numitea.com.

 

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.
