Watching the Pot

Nancy Freeman

Now that the latest artisan teas from Oakland’s Numi Tea have hit the market, taste is only half the pleasure. These carefully bundled and stitched tea bouquets require a glass teapot for full enjoyment, because half the fun is simply watching them unfurl.

The aromatic Flower Pearl opens into what looks like a sea anemone of white tea and jasmine centered by a pink amaranth. Black Mu Dan expands into a fluffy peony in a rich brown liquor with caramel overtones.

Founded in 1999, this brother- and sister-owned company produces carefully selected organic teas and "teasans" (herbal infusions)—available in both loose teas and bags. Owners Ahmed and Reem Rahim defy cost-cutting tradition by using only full-leaf products in their teabags rather than fragments or dust.

Numi’s hand-sewn teas, prizewinners at last year’s Natural Products Expo East in Washington, D.C., are being offered at numerous high-end restaurants in San Francisco and the South Bay. They are also available retail at Jenny K, 6927 Stockton Ave., El Cerrito, and online at www.jennyk.com and www.numitea.com.