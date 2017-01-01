Going for Gold

Linda Childers

Daron Rahlves’s career is going downhill, and he couldn’t be happier. The Walnut Creek native is hoping to dominate the skiing competition at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy, this month.

The 32-year-old won two medals at the 2005 World Championships and held the top ranking in the World Cup standings earlier this year. He skied in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, and the 2002 games in Salt Lake City, but didn’t medal.

In Torino, he will represent the United States in the downhill, super G, and giant slalom events. Rahlves says his goal is to “put down some impressive results and come away with medals in all three events.”

The Olympic men’s downhill takes place on February 12, the super G on February 18, and the giant slalom on February 20.