Edit ModuleShow Tags

Good Read

Justin Goldman

Published:

Simon Read’s first book proves the adage “Truth is stranger than fiction.” The Walnut Creek author’s On the House: The Bizarre Killing of Michael Malloy, tells the tale of a group of real-life Depression-era criminals who plotted to kill a man and collect on his life insurance policy.

First they attempted to help Malloy drink himself to death. When that didn’t work, the criminals fed him poisoned oysters. Malloy, however, turned out to be nearly impossible to kill. “Malloy survived so many attempts on his life,” says Read, “he became a symbol for Depression-era resilience, like Seabiscuit.”

Read stumbled on Malloy’s story during his final year at Cal State Northridge while perusing a 1933 issue of the New York Times. He wrote On the House between shifts as a reporter at Pleasanton’s Tri-Valley Herald, flying to New York to do research in the basement of the Bronx County Courthouse. 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.