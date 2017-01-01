Race Car Chic

Shane Glass

Fashionistas, start your engines. Bethel Island designer Kristi Chatham’s new Betty’s Garage clothing line is a little bit NASCAR, a little bit Grease, and a whole lot of retro cool.

The East Bay native was inspired by her mother’s interest in classic cars and her grandmother’s love of classic fashions. “What I tried to create is a line returning women to the days when they were more put together and refined,” says Chatham.

To check out Chatham’s designs and accessories, go to www.bettysracegarage.com.