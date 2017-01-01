Spice is Nice

Kathryn Jessup

­Home chefs take note: It’s now easier than ever to spice up your dinner table with the mysteries and wonders of Indian cuisine.

Lachu and Shanti Moorjani, owners of Berkeley’s beloved Ajanta restaurant on Solano Avenue, have released their first cookbook, Ajanta: Regional Feasts of India (Gibbs Smith, $34.95). The book provides Lachu’s recipes for 12 feasts, each from a different Indian state. And Shanti has created the perfect companion product: a box that contains all the spices you’ll need ($29.95). “Nobody wants to go out and buy whole bottles of spices when you just need a teaspoon,” says Shanti. “And certain spices, like the nigella seeds and the powdered pomegranate seeds, you won’t find at Safeway.”

The cookbook and spice box are available at Ajanta, 1888 Solano Ave., Berkeley, (510) 526-4373, www.ajantarestaurant.com.