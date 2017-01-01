Spin Classic

Edit ModuleShow Tags

What: The Amgen Tour of California, a 700-mile Tour de France–style bicycle race down the Golden State. Sixteen teams from around the world follow a course that begins in Santa Rosa and finishes in Redondo Beach.

Where: Downtown Martinez. The race’s second stage begins there and ends in San Jose.

When: February 21. The race starts at 11 a.m.

How to Watch: Claim a spot on the corner of Court and Escobar streets in downtown Martinez, or perch on the steps in front of the Contra Costa County Finance Building at 625 Court St. For the stay-at-home spectators, ESPN2 will broadcast the race nightly.

For information go to www.amgentourofcalifornia.com.

Faces

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.