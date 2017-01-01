Spin Classic

Nikki Nipkow

What: The Amgen Tour of California, a 700-mile Tour de France–style bicycle race down the Golden State. Sixteen teams from around the world follow a course that begins in Santa Rosa and finishes in Redondo Beach.

Where: Downtown Martinez. The race’s second stage begins there and ends in San Jose.

When: February 21. The race starts at 11 a.m.

How to Watch: Claim a spot on the corner of Court and Escobar streets in downtown Martinez, or perch on the steps in front of the Contra Costa County Finance Building at 625 Court St. For the stay-at-home spectators, ESPN2 will broadcast the race nightly.

For information go to www.amgentourofcalifornia.com.