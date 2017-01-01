As Seen on TV
MTV SHOULD start spelling Cribs with two c’s.
That’s because the network recently filmed a segment of its popular show, on which sports and entertainment stars give tours of their houses, at C.C. Sabathia’s Fairfield home. Sabathia, a Vallejo native who pitches for the Cleveland Indians, enlisted Martin Perri Interiors of San Ramon to remodel the house last year.
“C.C. and Amber [Sabathia’s wife] took a backseat and said, ‘Whatever you want to do, we trust you; just do it,’ ” says Martin Mitchell, president of Martin Perri.
Mitchell rewarded their trust with an outsized dwelling to match the 6-foot-7-inch, 290-pound man of the house. The 5,200 square-foot residence features 11 flat-screen televisions; an enormous bed that Mitchell says is “the size of a Hummer”; a pool with a waterfall and a Playboy mansion–style grotto; and a sports bar with a home theater, sports ticker, barbershop, and a floating glass floor in which several jerseys autographed by some of Sabathia’s Major League contemporaries are displayed.
“I’m so excited [about the house],” Sabathia says. “Especially the back room: It looks like a real bar. Martin did a great job.”