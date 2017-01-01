Edit ModuleShow Tags

As Seen on TV

Justin Goldman

Published:

MTV SHOULD start spelling Cribs with two c’s.
That’s because the network recently filmed a segment of its popular show, on which sports and entertainment stars give tours of their houses, at C.C. Sabathia’s Fairfield home. Sabathia, a Vallejo native who pitches for the Cleveland Indians, enlisted Martin Perri Interiors of San Ramon to remodel the house last year.
“C.C. and Amber [Sabathia’s wife] took a backseat and said, ‘Whatever you want to do, we trust you; just do it,’ ” says Martin Mitchell, president of Martin Perri.
Mitchell rewarded their trust with an outsized dwelling to match the 6-foot-7-inch, 290-pound man of the house. The 5,200 square-foot residence features 11 flat-screen televisions; an enormous bed that Mitchell says is “the size of a Hummer”; a pool with a waterfall and a Playboy mansion–style grotto; and a sports bar with a home theater, sports ticker, barbershop, and a floating glass floor in which several jerseys autographed by some of Sabathia’s Major League contemporaries are displayed.
“I’m so excited [about the house],” Sabathia says. “Especially the back room: It looks like a real bar. Martin did a great job.”
Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers