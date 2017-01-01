Express Yourself
LeeAnne Carson
PUT DOWN THAT BOX of chocolates! And the roses, too. Kate and David Marshall have published the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift: a fill-in-the-blanks book that helps you express your love in a personal and schmaltz-free fashion.
In their new book, What I Love About You (Broadway Books, $13.95), the best-selling Moraga authors inspire the gift-giver’s sentiments with open-ended statements—and plenty of room to write. For example, “If we’d first met in a comic strip, the thought bubble over my head would have said …” and “One of your most irresistible physical features is …”The authors promise: “[This book will] prompt you to say what’s in your heart but maybe not always on the tip of your tongue.” And, unlike chocolate and flowers, this gift will last forever.
For information on the Marshalls and their books, visit www.marshallbooks.net.