Express Yourself

LeeAnne Carson

Published:

PUT DOWN THAT BOX of chocolates! And the roses, too. Kate and David Marshall have published the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift: a fill-in-the-blanks book that helps you express your love in a personal and schmaltz-free fashion.
In their new book, What I Love About You (Broadway Books, $13.95), the best-selling Moraga authors inspire the gift-giver’s sentiments with open-ended statements—and plenty of room to write. For example, “If we’d first met in a comic strip, the thought bubble over my head would have said …” and “One of your most irresistible physical features is …”The authors promise: “[This book will] prompt you to say what’s in your heart but maybe not always on the tip of your tongue.” And, unlike chocolate and flowers, this gift will last forever.
For information on the Marshalls and their books, visit www.marshallbooks.net.
Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.
