Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fertility Facts

By the Numbers

Martha Ross

Published:

Old-fashioned whoopee isn’t the only way babies get made these days, as an increasing number of women are delaying childbearing into their less-fertile thirties or forties. We’ve entered a brave new world of blastocyst embryo transfers and FedEx sperm delivery.

22 Percentage of the 35,144 East Bay babies born in 2004 to women 35 and older.

123,000 Approximate number of “assisted reproductive technology” procedures performed in the United States in 2003. These procedures resulted in the births of about 49,000 babies, some 51 percent of whom arrived along with at least one sibling.

$20,000 Estimated cost of one cycle of in vitro fertilization, using donor eggs, at the San Ramon–based Reproductive Science Center of the Bay Area.

325 Number of moms who, since 2001, have participated in Doubletalk, a 925-based support group for parents of twins. Most of these moms are 35 and older and many underwent fertility treatments to become pregnant.

$230 Cost for overnight delivery of a liquid nitrogen vapor tank with frozen sperm for home insemination from Berkeley’s Sperm Bank of California. 

Sources: California Department of Health; U.S. Centers for Disease Control; Reproductive Science Center of the Bay Area; Doubletalk; Sperm Bank of California

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers