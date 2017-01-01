Pillow Talk

Carolyn Rovner

PLAY NICE, but challenge your partner to a pillow fight this V-Day. On her: Princesse Tam Tam pajama set, $110, available at A La Folie, 1816 Fourth St., Berkeley. On him: DKNY tank, $18, and Calvin Klein pajama bottoms, $29.50, available at Macy’s, Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, and Stoneridge Mall, Pleasanton. Bedding: White sateen pillowcases, $68, available at Misto Lino, Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, and Danville Livery, Danville; pink down comforter, $132, and assorted pillows, $27, available at Restoration Hardware, Walnut Creek, and Blackhawk Plaza, Danville.



(Charlie Nucci, Assistant Dan Liberti, Hair and Make up: Brynn/Artist Untied, Models: Bri McDougal/Look, Andy Springer/Ford)