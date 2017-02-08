Cheap Eats: 3 Potato 4

Quick guilt-free goodness at the Stoneridge Shopping Center.

By LeeAnne Jones

3 Potato 4

Why go? Stoneridge Shopping Center patrons looking for an energy boost now have a quick meal option that is both delicious and guilt-free: baked fries.

What’s the vibe? The sparse dining room is bright and clean. But the order-at-the-counter concept is perfect for snacking on the go, with fries served in a portable paper cone.

What to order? The waffle-cut russets and sweet potatoes are crisp on the outside, soft on the inside—with zero grease. Pair them with the house-made chipotle mayo or aloha BBQ sauce. And don’t miss the self-serve gourmet salts, including Hawaiian black lava salt.

Added bonus: Add a bowl of soup or chili, bottled Stubborn Soda (orange hibiscus, black cherry with tarragon), or soft-serve ice cream. Everything on the menu is vegan and gluten-free.

How much? Fries come in two sizes: regular ($4.25) and large ($6.25). Specialty fries topped with garlic, vegan cheese, or chili cost $5.95. Dipping sauces cost $1 apiece.

Where is it? 1 Stoneridge Mall Rd., Pleasanton, (925) 425-7205, 3p4shop.com. Lunch and dinner daily.