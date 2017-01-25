New East Bay Boutique

A top Etsy seller’s new boutique brings boho chic clothes and accessories to Dublin.

By Lauren Bonney

by Matt Edge

Five years ago, Livermore’s Alicia Shaffer started selling handmade leather bracelets and cuffs and other fashionable items on Etsy. Her business took off and has now grown into a full-fledged brick-and-mortar Bohemian-inspired shop in Dublin’s Persimmon Place.

The shop’s clean white walls are covered with funky accents such as old bicycle wheels that have been turned into peace signs and dream catchers strung with thick, cozy yarn. On the racks and shelves, you’ll find oversized knit sweaters, cheeky T’s, bold patterned dresses, and hip loungewear.

Don’t be surprised if you while away an afternoon perusing the handmade jewelry (including Shaffer’s wildly popular leather wares), oversized blanket scarves, colorful flare pants, and other fabulous finds. 5276 Dublin Blvd., Dublin, (925) 364-7484, threebirdnest.com.

Go Boho

We asked Shaffer and her team to build us the perfect boho chic outfit. Here are her top choices.

Dress

Designer: Champagne and Strawberries

Product: Bell-sleeve wrap maxi dress in navy

Price: $56.95

Vest

Designer: Three Bird Nest

Product: Eyelash hooded vest in ivory

Price: $38.99

Necklace

Designer: Three Bird Nest

Product: Leather layering necklace

Price: $28.99

Cuff

Designer: Three Bird Nest

Product: Aegean leather and turquoise stone boho cuff

Price: $128

Booties

Designer: Miracle Mile

Product: Strappy ankle booties

Price: $48.50

Shaffer’s Styling Tips

1. Back to Basics

“Creating an effortless boho look is easy if you know the basics. Start with one piece, such as our wrapped printed dress, and add a layer like our vest.”

2. Mix and Match

“To complete the look, wear layers of accessories—mix metals, mix colors, and most of all, don’t be afraid to try something new.”

3. Express Yourself

“Remember, boho style is about expressing your spirit and artistic style, and being comfortable.”