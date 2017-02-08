Edit ModuleShow Tags

New: Wild Magnolia

By Nicholas Boer

Published:

Nicholas Boer

Formerly Table 24, this Orinda restaurant is a standout, featuring a cozy dining room and a simple, seasonal menu with a slight Southern touch. Owner Michael Karp created the jazzy, wine-friendly restaurant as a counterpoint to his beer-focused Fourth Bore Tap Room and Grill—also located in Orinda Theatre Square—and Forge Pizza restaurants in Danville and Oakland. The moules frites, featuring a sweet shellfish broth spiked with chorizo, evoked the depth and lively charm of New Orleans—as did our crisp pear and pistachio salad with a bright sherry vinaigrette and crispy fried goat cheese. Those with heartier appetites should go for the gumbo or the lamb “lollipops.” The simple renovations include a refinished floor and a homey hanging window between the kitchen and dining room. The outside patio with fire pits is still a big draw.

2 Theatre Square, Ste. 153, (925) 254-0124, wildmagnoliaorinda.com. Lunch Mon.– Fri., dinner daily, brunch Sun.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.