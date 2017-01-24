S’Mores Buffet

Make your party even sweeter with this new take on the dessert table.

By Rachelle Cihonski

by Nat and Cody Gantz

Throwing your kid a birthday party? Hosting a family soiree, or planning your office’s next event? Skip the store-bought cake, and opt for something sweet and toasty that will warm your guests during the winter chill.

East Bay–based Sweet Wonders Candy Buffet and Event Design will set up a rustic s’mores bar, a hand-built mini “fire pit,” and cute chalkboard signs for added flair. The basic s’mores buffet includes marshmallows, chocolate and cookies ‘n’ cream bars, and graham crackers.

If you want to go all out, opt for the fresh gourmet s’mores buffet that includes all the fixings, plus fresh bananas, strawberries, and whipped cream. Then, pair that with one of Sweet Wonders’ hot chocolate buffets, from a satisfyingly sweet package (steamed milk and white chocolate powder mix) to a gourmet indulgence option (whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and more). Buffets start at $200, (510) 342-9418, sweetwondersdesign.com.