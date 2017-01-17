Edit ModuleShow Tags

Where to Dance

Here’s where to take salsa, waltz, or swing classes with your sweetheart.

By LeeAnne Jones

Published:

Courtesy of ABC/KELSEY McNEAL

Star Studio

If you’ve ever watched Dancing With the Stars and wished you could tear it up on the dance floor, then you need to chaîné on down to Pleasanton, where Mark Ballas Dance and Performing Arts opened in September.

A dancer on the reality show for 18 seasons, Ballas won’t teach regularly at his eponymous franchise—though he plans to attend special events, such as the grand opening festivities in March. But the staff includes expert instructors in several ballroom styles as well as ballet and Zumba.  

The first private lesson is free, and programs are customizable to each student’s interest and ability. “Don’t be afraid to come in,” says studio manager and West Coast Swing instructor Zach Morris. “We have Mark Ballas’ name, but we’re not only about competitive dancing. We are a welcoming home for social dancers.” markballasdance.com.

 

Courtesy of ABC/Craig Sjodin

Just Dance

Here are three more places to get your groove on.

 

Allegro Ballroom

Boasting the largest ballroom in the Bay Area, this Emeryville studio has four dance floors, and features dance parties, including weekly salsa, Bachata, and swing; plus a monthly “El Beso” milonga with candlelit tables. allegroballroom.com.  

 

Arthur Murray Dance Studio

Among the ballroom empire’s 250-plus locations are studios in Walnut Creek and Livermore. Private lessons include unlimited group classes, weekly dance parties, and student competitions in regional showcases. arthurmurraylive.com.

 

Two Left Feet Dance Center

This Danville studio’s offerings are extensive, from the Viennese waltz to the Argentine tango to the country two-step. Classes are drop-in and pay as you go, and a weekly West Coast Swing dance party runs ’til 2 a.m. twoleftfeet.com.

 

School of Salsa

For more than 10 years, Tomaj Trenda has taught weekly lessons and hosted a monthly salsa party with live bands in Orinda. Here, he breaks down what makes salsa hot.

 

Q: What can dancing bring to a relationship?

A: Oh my God—it’s fantastic. It’s an activity you can do together—and grow in together. It brings couples closer in a much more intimate way.

 

Q:  What about singles?

A: I don’t know what single people do if they don’t dance. Where do you meet people? So many people find each other in my classes and parties. Many of my students have actually gotten married.

 

Q:  Some people feel awkward on the dance floor. Any tips?

A: I encourage people to listen to and feel the music. If you’re self-conscious, focus on the feeling in the music and let it move you. Dance is really playful, and you want to connect with your ability to play and have fun. salsawithtomaj.com.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.

Oakland A's Root Beer Float Day 2016

A's players, past and present, assist JDRF's juvenile diabetes research efforts with its annual root beer float event