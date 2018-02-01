New: Dosa by DOSA

Edit ModuleShow Tags

The concept is fast-casual, but when the authentic Indian cuisine arrives, slow down; its depth evokes symphonies and fine wine far more than texts and T-shirts. Located in booming Uptown Oakland, Dosa by DOSA’s cavernous and well-lit space captures a feeling that’s at once classic and modern. The crispy, made-to-order dosas are a revelation and can be stuffed with a myriad of meats and vegetables. But the 15 assertive spices in the side of sambar (lentil “dipping” soup) alone deserve your undivided attention. From the 10 dosas on the menu, we enjoyed the Tamil lamb—tender morsels of meat aglow with cloves and cinnamon—and the butter chicken redolent of ginger and garlic. Rice bowls and wraps are among the other all-day options. If you have time, enjoy full service at the bar: Start with a spicy cocktail and finger foods such as idli fries or Chennai fried chicken, and finish with hazelnut fudge.
2301 Broadway, Oakland, (510) 285-6823, dosabydosa.comBreakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
