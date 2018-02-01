New: Dosa by DOSA

Photo from Allison Y Yelp.com

The concept is fast-casual, but when the authentic Indian cuisine arrives, slow down; its depth evokes symphonies and fine wine far more than texts and T-shirts. Located in booming Uptown Oakland, Dosa by DOSA’s cavernous and well-lit space captures a feeling that’s at once classic and modern. The crispy, made-to-order dosas are a revelation and can be stuffed with a myriad of meats and vegetables. But the 15 assertive spices in the side of sambar (lentil “dipping” soup) alone deserve your undivided attention. From the 10 dosas on the menu, we enjoyed the Tamil lamb—tender morsels of meat aglow with cloves and cinnamon—and the butter chicken redolent of ginger and garlic. Rice bowls and wraps are among the other all-day options. If you have time, enjoy full service at the bar: Start with a spicy cocktail and finger foods such as idli fries or Chennai fried chicken, and finish with hazelnut fudge.

2301 Broadway, Oakland, (510) 285-6823, dosabydosa.com. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.