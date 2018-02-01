New: Les Arceaux

Clean and contemporary, Les Arceaux replaces the 17-year-old classic brasserie Bistro Liaison. Whether you stop by for artisanal pastries, panini, or quiche in the afternoon; or come in the evening to enjoy dozens of wines by the half glass (generous at three ounces) with locally sourced bites inspired by markets in the South of France, this café exudes conviviality. A cherrywood bar with hammered tin facing and luxurious teal wool banquettes sets off a light-and-bright dining room and open kitchen. The menu features bold flavors, so it pays to ask for input when considering pairings. A juicy Vermentino played well off of socca—chickpea flatbread cut into strips, crisped in oil, and served with harissa aioli. A dark, almost sherry-sweet Rhône Valley Syrah paired elegantly with merguez—house-made lamb sausage with an assertive, mint-flecked chimichurri sauce. In short, Les Arceaux has earned its place in the Gourmet Ghetto.

1849 Shattuck Ave., (510) 859-3127, lesarceaux.com. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner Tues.–Sat.