Sweet Treats

This Valentine’s Day, think outside the chocolate box and get that special someone a decadent dessert from a local bakery.

By Kathryn Jessup

Indulge your Valentine with French macarons and other desserts from San Ramon’s Crème Si Bon. Photo by Simpleserene

With the month of love upon us, you may be starting to think about what to get your sweetheart—or yourself—for Valentine’s Day. While a box of chocolates never goes out of style, consider going a different direction this year. Many East Bay bakeries offer an array of artisanal treats that are bound to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Kara’s Cupcakes

Did someone say frosting? Get the best in town at Kara’s in Walnut Creek, where the Valentine’s Day Sweet Package includes four cupcakes of your choice, with the words I love you! written on top. And there’s more good news: February’s seasonal cupcake flavor is the cherished cookies and cream. karascupcakes.com.

Katrina Rozelle Pastries and Desserts

The masterful works of Katrina Rozelle are a perfect match for Valentine’s Day, and bakeries on both sides of the Caldecott Tunnel (in Alamo and Rockridge) make it easy to pick them up. Try the Erica Heart Dessert—a heart-shaped devil’s food cake with a milk chocolate caramel truffle filling and dark chocolate glaze—or the Sweet Surrender, a paper-thin dark chocolate shell filled with crushed toasted almonds, salted caramel, and chocolate mousse. Both come in small sizes, just right for a couple to share. katrinarozelle.com.

Chow

Both the Danville and Lafayette locations offer dreamy desserts that are perfect for the holiday, such as a seasonal fruit crisp or flourless chocolate cake à la mode. If you’re looking for a treat to take home with you, the market at Chow Lafayette has you covered, with its banana-butterscotch cream pie, mini loaves of ginger cake, or beautifully decorated heart-shaped sugar cookies—plus house-made chocolate sauce to go. chowfoodbar.com.

Crème Si Bon

Who can resist a pink box of French-style macarons? With flavors ranging from red velvet to lychee-rose to coconut, this gem of a bakery in San Ramon creates tantalizing takes on the classic delicacy. Other options include the six-inch raspberry macaron that chef-owner Jenny Ng is preparing for Valentine’s Day, as well as her single- or double-serving chocolate raspberry cake, decorated with a rose. cremesibon.com.

Old Towne Danville Bakery

Cover all your bases with one of this Danville shop’s decadent Valentine’s Day packages​ for two, four, or six people. Offerings include chocolate-dipped strawberries, raspberry-​pink champagne cake, heart-shaped cookies, old-fashioned​ berry hand pies, and chocolate “luva” cake. Hubba hubba! danvillebakery.info.