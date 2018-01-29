Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top February Events in the East Bay

Concerts, festivals, and more fun events to enjoy this month.

By Erin Strubbe

Photo by Suni Sidhu

Lecture

The Science of Cannabis
2/1–3/1 Every Thursday evening in February, the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley hosts guest lecturers to discuss cannabis, bringing light to some of the scientific issues surrounding this contentious little plant. botanicalgarden​.berkeley.edu.

Music

Pink Floyd Concert Experience
2/2 House of Floyd, the Bay Area’s premier Pink Floyd tribute band, presents this ode to the classic psychedelic rock group at Lesher Center for the Arts, weaving sound effects, video projections, and—yes—lasers into the performance. lesher​artscenter.org.

Art

Somatic Significations
2/2–2/24 Oakland’s Pro Arts gallery introduces an exhibition from local artists Sofía ​Córdova, Xandra Ibarra, and Yetunde Olagbaju—who explore themes of identity and visibility through various art forms. proartsgallery.org.

Food and Wine

Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest
2/3 Eat, drink, and be merry at one of Sonoma County’s biggest culinary events. Local wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a feast of fresh crab prepared by some of the region’s top chefs set the stage for the live and silent auctions, which benefit the Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s agricultural-education programs. sonomafb.org.

Movie 

Free Movie Night 
2/8 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In February, catch the popular ’80s rom-com When Harry Met Sally. lamorindatheatres.com.

Drink 

San Francisco Beer Week
2/9-2/18 For the 10th year running, Bay Area beer fans gather to celebrate—and sip—their beverage of choice. The festivities kick off with an opening gala, and dozens of bars and breweries on both sides of the Bay are participating in the 10-day extravaganza. sfbeerweek.org.

Convention

East Bay Comic-Con
2/11
Unleash your inner nerd at this popular comics convention, held at Crowne Plaza Concord. Highlights include guests such as artist Mark “Tex” Texeira, who worked on the Jonah Hex and ​Wolverine comics, and Lost in Space star Marta Kristen—plus merchandise, panels, and a costume contest. eastbaycomiccon.com.

Theater

Counting Sheep: A Guerrilla Folk Opera
2/16–2/18 Canada’s Lemon Bucket Orkestra tells an exuberant tale of the Ukrainian revolution in this performance at the Oakland Metro Operahouse. This is no traditional opera: It’s a multimedia experience that encourages audiences to sing, dance, and join arms in resistance. calperformances.org.

Festival

Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival
2/19–2/25 This indie music, arts, and film fest returns for its 26th year. See international stars and Bay Area artists—including the Oakland-based band Tune-Yards—perform at venues in Oakland and San Francisco. noisepopfest.com.

Family

Follow Your Heart
2/28–3/4 Featuring film favorites from Mickey to Elsa, this Disney on Ice production comes to Oakland’s Oracle Arena for an evening of magic and memories. disneyon​ice.com.

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
