Top February Events in the East Bay

Concerts, festivals, and more fun events to enjoy this month.

By Erin Strubbe

Photo by Suni Sidhu

Lecture

The Science of Cannabis

2/1–3/1 Every Thursday evening in February, the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley hosts guest lecturers to discuss cannabis, bringing light to some of the scientific issues surrounding this contentious little plant. botanicalgarden​.berkeley.edu.

Music

Pink Floyd Concert Experience

2/2 House of Floyd, the Bay Area’s premier Pink Floyd tribute band, presents this ode to the classic psychedelic rock group at Lesher Center for the Arts, weaving sound effects, video projections, and—yes—lasers into the performance. lesher​artscenter.org.

Art

Somatic Significations

2/2–2/24 Oakland’s Pro Arts gallery introduces an exhibition from local artists Sofía ​Córdova, Xandra Ibarra, and Yetunde Olagbaju—who explore themes of identity and visibility through various art forms. proartsgallery.org.

Food and Wine

Great Sonoma Crab and Wine Fest

2/3 Eat, drink, and be merry at one of Sonoma County’s biggest culinary events. Local wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a feast of fresh crab prepared by some of the region’s top chefs set the stage for the live and silent auctions, which benefit the Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s agricultural-education programs. sonomafb.org.

Movie

Free Movie Night

2/8 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In February, catch the popular ’80s rom-com When Harry Met Sally. lamorindatheatres.com.

Drink

San Francisco Beer Week

2/9-2/18 For the 10th year running, Bay Area beer fans gather to celebrate—and sip—their beverage of choice. The festivities kick off with an opening gala, and dozens of bars and breweries on both sides of the Bay are participating in the 10-day extravaganza. sfbeerweek.org.

Convention

East Bay Comic-Con

2/11

Unleash your inner nerd at this popular comics convention, held at Crowne Plaza Concord. Highlights include guests such as artist Mark “Tex” Texeira, who worked on the Jonah Hex and ​Wolverine comics, and Lost in Space star Marta Kristen—plus merchandise, panels, and a costume contest. eastbaycomiccon.com.

Theater

Counting Sheep: A Guerrilla Folk Opera

2/16–2/18 Canada’s Lemon Bucket Orkestra tells an exuberant tale of the Ukrainian revolution in this performance at the Oakland Metro Operahouse. This is no traditional opera: It’s a multimedia experience that encourages audiences to sing, dance, and join arms in resistance. calperformances.org.

Festival

Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival

2/19–2/25 This indie music, arts, and film fest returns for its 26th year. See international stars and Bay Area artists—including the Oakland-based band Tune-Yards—perform at venues in Oakland and San Francisco. noisepopfest.com.

Family

Follow Your Heart

2/28–3/4 Featuring film favorites from Mickey to Elsa, this Disney on Ice production comes to Oakland’s Oracle Arena for an evening of magic and memories. disneyon​ice.com.