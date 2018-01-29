Upside-Down Blood Orange and Rosemary Tea Cake

Celebrate citrus season with a treat from Fremont-​based food blogger ​Amisha Gurbani of the Jam Lab.

Photo by Amisha Gurbani

11 tablespoons unsalted butter (softened)

4 tablespoons demerara sugar

3–4 small blood oranges

¾ cup granulated sugar

6 heaping tablespoons orange marmalade

4 large eggs, beaten

1¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons finely chopped rosemary

½ teaspoon salt

Zest of 3 small blood oranges and juice of 2 small blood oranges

Whipped cream

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease the base and sides of a 9–10 inch cheesecake pan with 1 tablespoon of softened butter. Sprinkle base with demerara sugar.

Remove skin and pith from blood oranges. Arrange the blood orange slices on the base of the tin in an overlapping layer so the tin does

not show.

Cream the remaining butter and granulated sugar until pale and fluffy. Beat in 3 heaping tablespoons of orange marmalade followed by the beaten eggs.

In a medium bowl, add all-purpose and almond flours, baking powder, baking soda, finely chopped rosemary, and salt. Whisk together to blend. Fold in wet ingredients, adding blood orange zest and juice.

Pour the cake batter into a tin, and bake for about 1 hour until it’s golden and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven, and allow to stand for about 15 minutes.

Carefully remove the outer layer of the pan, and while it’s still slightly warm, turn out the cake onto a ​serving plate. After it has cooled completely, poke holes in the cake with a skewer.

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, add the remaining marmalade and a little water, stirring continuously for 5 minutes to make a glaze. Brush the glaze over the cake before serving with a dollop of whipped cream.

You can purchase Gurbani’s homemade jams and marmalades at etsy.com/shop/TheJamLab.