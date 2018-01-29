Edit ModuleShow Tags

Upside-Down Blood Orange and Rosemary Tea Cake

Celebrate citrus season with a treat from Fremont-​based food blogger ​Amisha Gurbani of the Jam Lab.



Published:

Photo by Amisha Gurbani

11 tablespoons unsalted butter (softened)
4 tablespoons demerara sugar
3–4 small blood oranges
¾ cup granulated sugar
6 heaping tablespoons orange marmalade
4 large eggs, beaten
1¼ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup almond flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons finely chopped rosemary
½ teaspoon salt
Zest of 3 small blood oranges and juice of 2 small blood oranges
Whipped cream

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease the base and sides of a 9–10 inch cheesecake pan with 1 tablespoon of softened butter. Sprinkle base with demerara sugar.

Remove skin and pith from blood oranges. Arrange the blood orange slices on the base of the tin in an overlapping layer so the tin does
not show.

Cream the remaining butter and granulated sugar until pale and fluffy. Beat in 3 heaping tablespoons of orange marmalade followed by the beaten eggs.

In a medium bowl, add all-purpose and almond flours, baking powder, baking soda, finely chopped rosemary, and salt. Whisk together to blend. Fold in wet ingredients, adding blood orange zest and juice.

Pour the cake batter into a tin, and bake for about 1 hour until it’s golden and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven, and allow to stand for about 15 minutes.

Carefully remove the outer layer of the pan, and while it’s still slightly warm, turn out the cake onto a ​serving plate. After it has cooled completely, poke holes in the cake with a skewer.

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, add the remaining marmalade and a little water, stirring continuously for 5 minutes to make a glaze. Brush the glaze over the cake before serving with a dollop of whipped cream.

You can purchase Gurbani’s homemade jams and marmalades at etsy.com/shop/TheJamLab.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
Edit ModuleShow Tags