February Trade Secrets





When updating your kitchen or bathroom choose countertops that are clean and simple; whites, greys, or even solid black. Then use a backsplash as your accent to draw the eye into the room. This gives a refreshing look to the space that doesn’t feel cluttered or busy.

Granite Transformations | www.granitetransformations.com

 

Think about the purpose each room serves when choosing lighting. The times of day you will use it and the activities you will be doing will aid you in deciding on the right fixture and output.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

 

Laminate floors should be delivered one to three days ahead of installation and allowed to sit in the home. Certain materials need to acclimate to the moisture and temperature of the environment for best results.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

 

While planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance 3 key aspects: aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to be pleasing to your senses but also provide additional features and be easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

 

Insist on a detailed, written scope of work before signing a contract. Also ask for a detailed, written schedule with a completion date. Ask past clients if the contractor completed projects on time, as per the schedule.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

Replacing your windows? Be sure to work with a licensed contractor who will correctly measure and install your new windows. There are many window options and designs, so browse a showroom to find the ones that fit your home best.

Golden State Lumber | www.goldenstatelumber.com

 

Consider converting your old wood-burning fireplace to gas. On Spare the Air days it is illegal to burn wood, fire logs or pellets; gas can be a clean and convenient alternative.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

 

Choosing the right hardware for your kitchen remodel can be overwhelming. Every day you grab, nudge and pull them to get to your kitchen items. It’s your hardware—the knobs, pulls and handles should make your life in the kitchen quick and easy. Focus on function and enlist the help of kitchen remodeling experts to ease the process.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

Stick to one showstopper. There are so many beautiful tiles out there and a bathroom is a perfect place to show off some of your personality and take a risk with a fun color or pattern.

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com

 

Ensure a welcoming first impression. Your home’s exterior conveys your style, so invite guests into your home with a decorative front door and polished landscape.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

 

When starting a remodeling project, don’t shy away from expressing as many aesthetic designs as you wish. An expert designer can cohesively pull together the interior for your dream home in a way that is functional, unique, and beautiful. This can be achieved no matter what style you lean toward—traditional, transitional, contemporary, or ultra-modern.

Douglah Designs  | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

Faces

Common Sense 15th Anniversary Gala

Common Sense, one of the nation’s leading technology nonprofits, held its 15th annual celebration at San Francisco City Hall. The night consisted of a cocktail reception and a sit-down awards dinner that recognized the visionary policy-makers, educators, and media creators—including Oakland native and Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler—who are helping children thrive in the digital world.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.

The Redford Center Benefit

The Redford Center held its inaugural benefit at August Hall in San Francisco, honoring rapper Jaden Smith with The Robert Redford Award for his environmental activism. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed libations, bites, and a performance by actor Sean Hayes—raising more than $275,000 for the environmental nonprofit.

Pledge to Humanity

Pledge to Humanity hosted its 10th annual fundraising gala at the Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, bringing in more than $300,000 for the nonprofit’s local and international programs that empower young change-makers to participate in service opportunities. The soiree featured a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a multicourse dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing.

Ruth Bancroft Garden Annual Member and Friend's Dinner

Approximately 150 gardening aficionados came together at the Hilton Concord to support the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek and raised $72,000 over the course of the evening. Attendees were treated to dinner, drinks, auctions, and a magic show. Walnut Creek Councilmember Cindy Silva was honored with the Golden Barrel Award for Philanthropy on behalf of the garden.

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.

Bay Area Step UP for Down Syndrome Walk

Approximately 1,400 people participated in the annual family-friendly fundraiser at Pleasant Hill Middle School, which featured an array of activities—including mini golf, carnival games, face painting, and a pumpkin patch—as well as food trucks, music, and dancing. Proceeds benefited the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, which has provided vital programs, resources, and support for individuals with Down syndrome for 20 years.

Gourmet East Bay

In celebration of its popular November food issue, Diablo magazine hosted its 15th annual culinary extravaganza, which brought in nearly $4,000 for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Guests came together in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza to enjoy mouthwatering fare from top East Bay restaurants; pours from numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries; and DJ beats.

Art of Mixology

East Bay arts supporters found themselves in good spirits at this fundraiser for the Lamorinda Arts Council, as they sampled more than 20 craft cocktails created by local bartenders vying for the Audience Favorite, Art of Staging, Top Amateur, and Mixologist of the Year awards. The cocktail tasting and competition took place at Orinda Theatre Square and raised more than $10,000.

Mustache Gracias

More than 120 guests joined Contra Costa Oncology for a Mexican- themed bash at Rotator Taproom in Walnut Creek, raising nearly $5,000 for the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees noshed on tasty bites from the Madd Mex Cantina food truck, sipped micheladas and beer, and donned mustaches in honor of Movember—an annual multinational event that encourages men to grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.
