February Trade Secrets

When updating your kitchen or bathroom choose countertops that are clean and simple; whites, greys, or even solid black. Then use a backsplash as your accent to draw the eye into the room. This gives a refreshing look to the space that doesn’t feel cluttered or busy.

Granite Transformations | www.granitetransformations.com

Think about the purpose each room serves when choosing lighting. The times of day you will use it and the activities you will be doing will aid you in deciding on the right fixture and output.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

Laminate floors should be delivered one to three days ahead of installation and allowed to sit in the home. Certain materials need to acclimate to the moisture and temperature of the environment for best results.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

While planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance 3 key aspects: aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to be pleasing to your senses but also provide additional features and be easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

Insist on a detailed, written scope of work before signing a contract. Also ask for a detailed, written schedule with a completion date. Ask past clients if the contractor completed projects on time, as per the schedule.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

Replacing your windows? Be sure to work with a licensed contractor who will correctly measure and install your new windows. There are many window options and designs, so browse a showroom to find the ones that fit your home best.

Golden State Lumber | www.goldenstatelumber.com

Consider converting your old wood-burning fireplace to gas. On Spare the Air days it is illegal to burn wood, fire logs or pellets; gas can be a clean and convenient alternative.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

Choosing the right hardware for your kitchen remodel can be overwhelming. Every day you grab, nudge and pull them to get to your kitchen items. It’s your hardware—the knobs, pulls and handles should make your life in the kitchen quick and easy. Focus on function and enlist the help of kitchen remodeling experts to ease the process.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

Stick to one showstopper. There are so many beautiful tiles out there and a bathroom is a perfect place to show off some of your personality and take a risk with a fun color or pattern.

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com

Ensure a welcoming first impression. Your home’s exterior conveys your style, so invite guests into your home with a decorative front door and polished landscape.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

When starting a remodeling project, don’t shy away from expressing as many aesthetic designs as you wish. An expert designer can cohesively pull together the interior for your dream home in a way that is functional, unique, and beautiful. This can be achieved no matter what style you lean toward—traditional, transitional, contemporary, or ultra-modern.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com