Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fine Dining at East Bay Pop-Up Restaurants

An increasing number of East Bay chefs are eschewing brick-and-mortar restaurants for “permanent pop-up” dining experiences that push culinary boundaries.

By Kristen Haney

Published:

The multicourse menu at Anaviv’s Table offers fresh, local dishes, such as oysters from Hog Island Oyster Co.

Photo by Susan Adler

The most exciting dining options in the East Bay aren’t happening in Michelin-starred restaurants or typical fine-dining stalwarts. For truly transportive evenings (or a more casual yet elevated adventure), head to one of the seemingly oxymoronic “permanent pop-up” culinary events cropping up in Oakland, Richmond, Emeryville, and beyond.

On the latest Abstract Table menu, mussels bathe in a bacon-infused dashi with charred citrus toppers. Photo by Dana Plucinski.While the concept varies by location and according to the chefs’ whims, permanent pop-ups tend to involve talented cooks descending on a kitchen they don’t necessarily own or lease (but have permission to use) to prepare food ranging from prix-fixe high-end fare, to down-home fried favorites, to globally inspired recipes passed down from generation to generation. The reason behind this business model is simple: Rent and labor costs in the Bay Area continue to skyrocket, making opening (and sustaining) a traditional restaurant increasingly difficult—plus, it makes sense to test out ideas before taking the plunge on a lease. And oftentimes, local businesspeople—whether they are bar owners, restaurateurs, or landlords of underutilized commercial spaces—are more than happy to rent out their kitchen or entire restaurant part-time to make a little extra cash.

Abstract Table’s chef-owners Duncan Kwitkor and Andrew Greene. Photo by Jason Hendardy.

 

Culinary Art

Take, for example, Uptown Oakland’s Abstract Table, which transforms breakfast-sandwich spot The Gastropig into a Friday and Saturday evening exercise in innovative flavor combinations, precise plating, and seasonal themes. Without the pressure of appealing to diners throughout the week, chefs Andrew Greene and Duncan Kwitkor are able to combine their fine art and culinary backgrounds to produce true works of epicurean art. That manifests as vibrantly colored dishes—served as a dining exhibition—currently inspired by the intersection of Norwegian and Japanese cooking. And The Gastropig owner Loren Goodwin—who becamea fan of the pair when they were refining their pop-up chops at San Francisco’s Naked Kitchen—reaps the benefits of dinner business on nights the restaurant would normally be dark.

Soba tossed in nori butter and garnished with ikura. Photo by Dana Plucinski.“We wanted to work for ourselves, to find a way to work together, not under the umbrella of someone else,” Greene says. “It was about starting small and trying to be humble and build something organically—the idea of getting back to basics, of being artists without all of the things that get in the way. Loren has been gracious enough to provide this space, where we feel like we’re in the studio. The kitchen turned into our studio.”

While embarking on a new venture can be daunting—especiallywhen it requires diners to embrace a unique menu with adistinct vision—the duo was up to the task.

“We didn’t have any qualms. Having that creative freedom is a hugely important aspect and a big part of the appeal, so we were buoyed by the potential,” Kwitkor says. “It takes some bravery to do this; if you have a normal restaurant, you have an owner taking a huge percentage of the risk. But I’m confident in what we’re doing.”

 

Seasonal flavors shine in a vegetable soup at Anaviv's Table. Photo by Susan Adler.

A Shared Experience

Over in Richmond, chef Arnon Oren capitalized on the existing commercial-kitchen space he uses for his businesses, Oren’s Kitchen and Anaviv Catering and Events, to launch Anaviv’s Table—a striking communal-dining destination anchored by a 10-person wood table. Three nights a week, the chef begins by inviting guests into the kitchen with a cocktail or glass of wine to watch him dish up appetizers before plating a three- to four-course meal paired with small-production California wines.

At Anaviv’s Table, amuse-bouches—such as tapenade with grilled octopus—are offered before guests are seated. Photo by Susan Adler.“We noticed anytime we invited guests into our working commercial kitchen, they got excited. So when we started thinking about the dining experiencefor Anaviv’s Table, we decided to definitely keep that as an element,” says Dee Wagner, the director of operations. “It’s such a great icebreaker before everyone sits down to dinner.”

The peek into the kitchen and the intimate dinner-party feel allow chef Oren to form a connection with each patron while also sharing his passion for organic, seasonal, and locally grown ingredients, often sourced from nearby farmers and ranchers. And though it’s been a challenge to convince folks that an industrial area near Pork belly, a diver scallop, and a grilled prawn are finished with a gastrique. Photo by Susan Adler. Point Richmond hides a convivial, farm-to-table dining destination, those willing to take a walk on the wild side stroll away with a one-of-a-kind experience dictated by that evening’s unique combination of ingredients, diners, and conversation.

“[The response has been] overwhelmingly positive. I think we were actually surprised by how much guests enjoy the experience,” Wagner says. “Even though the dinner starts with a group of people who often don’t know each other, by the end of the night, you would think everyone had been friends for years.”

 

A Likha favorite: braised short rib smothered in peanut sauce and topped with eggplant and crispy tripe. Photo courtesy of Likha.

Better Bar Bites

That’s not to say the term “permanent pop-up” necessitates multicourse menus, intricate plating, and forging friendships with fellow diners. A number of neighborhood bars—including The Lodge and Mad Oak, both in Oakland—have embraced the opportunity to add a food menu to their drink roster without the stress of maintaining a full kitchen. And some of these more casual pop-ups are your best bet for scoring highbrow cuisine in a lowbrow setting.

Likha offers a modern take on traditional Filipino food. Photo courtesy of Likha. The Filipino pop-up Likha debuted in Emeryville’s Hometown Heroes sports bar this past summer, with chefs Bobby Punla and Jan Dela Paz using their impressive fine-dining pedigrees to elevate traditional Filipino dishes and typical bar fare. Punla and Paz create food that manages to straddle the line between gourmet and pub grub—from meriendas (snacks) such as Mary’s free-range chicken lumpia and Thai basil–dusted fried brussels sprouts, to mains that veer from pork belly rice to Eureka rock fish escabeche complemented by the spicy-sweet flavors of papaya, peppers, and a tangy sauce. Punla or Paz personally delivers each dish to the table, thanks guests for coming, and blows diners’ minds with the fact that there's food this good in a place bumping Drake as the Warriors battle on the TVs.

 

Ube ice cream and jackfruit top the halo halo shaved-ice sundae. Photo courtesy of Likha.

A Fork in the Road

Diners clearly have been craving these new eating experiences and opportunities to connect over food in a setting more intimate than a traditional restaurant. But some successful pop-ups have drawn scrutiny from the Alameda County Public Health Department.

In August, a food inspector shut down the bustling Nokni—a pop-up inside Oakland’s The Kebabery—after strolling by and noticing business outside of normal operating hours. Likewise, the Alameda County Public Health Department forced one of the East Bay’s most popular and long-running pop-ups, Chef Smelly’s, out of its space inside the Complex Oakland entertainment venue in October. (As of press time, the Chef Smelly brand is once again dishing out meals at One Story Building in San Leandro.)

Both shutterings drew public ire and negative media buzz. And though all pop-ups are technically illegal in California—regardless of the chefs’ certifications, food-handler cards, or use of a commercial kitchen—some counties have adopted their own policies regarding pop-ups, a move that may be on the horizon for Alameda.

In January, Alameda County introduced a new plan that allows pop-up eateries to continue operating—provided they “pop up” in permitted restaurants and meet a number of other requirements. Whether it’s necessary to sanction a spate of popular businesses that often adhere to strict, self-imposed standards (most pop-ups have certification, training, and permitting in line with restaurants) is up for debate. But if the recent spike in avant-garde dining experiences sprouting up in the East Bay is any indicator, the “permanent pop-up” dining trend has already taken root—and will require more than a little haphazard weeding to eradicate completely.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: January 24–30

This week, theatergoers head to Berkeley Rep, animal lovers support ARF, bargain hunters shop at the sale of the year, and more.

Top Tickets: January 17–23

Kooky contraptions, lunar moments, and jazzy beats take over this week.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Rooted Coffee Company Blossoms in Pleasant Hill

Diablo Dish: Vinyl Record Café, Bar Shiru, Opens Soon in Oakland

James Bouquin to Create a New Home for the Cancer Support Community

First Bite: Refined Abundance

A Luxurious Staycation in Lafayette

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Common Sense 15th Anniversary Gala

Common Sense, one of the nation’s leading technology nonprofits, held its 15th annual celebration at San Francisco City Hall. The night consisted of a cocktail reception and a sit-down awards dinner that recognized the visionary policy-makers, educators, and media creators—including Oakland native and Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler—who are helping children thrive in the digital world.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.

The Redford Center Benefit

The Redford Center held its inaugural benefit at August Hall in San Francisco, honoring rapper Jaden Smith with The Robert Redford Award for his environmental activism. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed libations, bites, and a performance by actor Sean Hayes—raising more than $275,000 for the environmental nonprofit.

Pledge to Humanity

Pledge to Humanity hosted its 10th annual fundraising gala at the Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, bringing in more than $300,000 for the nonprofit’s local and international programs that empower young change-makers to participate in service opportunities. The soiree featured a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a multicourse dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing.

Ruth Bancroft Garden Annual Member and Friend's Dinner

Approximately 150 gardening aficionados came together at the Hilton Concord to support the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek and raised $72,000 over the course of the evening. Attendees were treated to dinner, drinks, auctions, and a magic show. Walnut Creek Councilmember Cindy Silva was honored with the Golden Barrel Award for Philanthropy on behalf of the garden.

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.

Bay Area Step UP for Down Syndrome Walk

Approximately 1,400 people participated in the annual family-friendly fundraiser at Pleasant Hill Middle School, which featured an array of activities—including mini golf, carnival games, face painting, and a pumpkin patch—as well as food trucks, music, and dancing. Proceeds benefited the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, which has provided vital programs, resources, and support for individuals with Down syndrome for 20 years.

Gourmet East Bay

In celebration of its popular November food issue, Diablo magazine hosted its 15th annual culinary extravaganza, which brought in nearly $4,000 for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Guests came together in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza to enjoy mouthwatering fare from top East Bay restaurants; pours from numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries; and DJ beats.

Art of Mixology

East Bay arts supporters found themselves in good spirits at this fundraiser for the Lamorinda Arts Council, as they sampled more than 20 craft cocktails created by local bartenders vying for the Audience Favorite, Art of Staging, Top Amateur, and Mixologist of the Year awards. The cocktail tasting and competition took place at Orinda Theatre Square and raised more than $10,000.

Mustache Gracias

More than 120 guests joined Contra Costa Oncology for a Mexican- themed bash at Rotator Taproom in Walnut Creek, raising nearly $5,000 for the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees noshed on tasty bites from the Madd Mex Cantina food truck, sipped micheladas and beer, and donned mustaches in honor of Movember—an annual multinational event that encourages men to grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook