Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Five Questions for Christine O'Brien

By Rachel Orvino

Published:

Photo by Lisa Keating Photography

In her new book, Crave: A Memoir of Food and Longing, Walnut Creek resident Christine O’Brien, a lecturer at Saint Mary’s College of California, recounts her unusual childhood with an angry, powerful father—he created ABC’s Wide World of Sports—and a mother who imposed a stringent food regimen on the family (meals included blended salad, celery juice, nuts, and raw egg yolks). Here, O’Brien discusses the value of balance and opening up about her painful past. 

 

Q: How do you enjoy the East Bay’s many dining options given your complex relationship with food?

A: I love that Walnut Creek and its surrounds offer dining at its finest. Anything I want or “crave” is at my fingertips. … There is so much healthy fare offered now, I don’t feel I’m compromising any belief systems when we eat out. We love Maria Maria in Walnut Creek. I love Chow in Lafayette. I’m a big fan of Coffee Shop and of Papillon. Each passing day brings more peace and ease for me around food.

 

Q: How does life in Walnut Creek compare to Beverly Hills or New York?

A: All my childhood, I longed for wildness; I wanted to live where nature felt more powerful than the humans living in it. Beverly Hills is lovely but manicured. … I adored living in Manhattan, but also felt trapped in a man-made world of concrete. Now, I live against Shell Ridge and our windows look out at Mount Diablo. I walk in the open space almost daily. I appreciate that Walnut Creek offers the wildness of nature and yet provides everything I love in a city.

 

Q: Who should play you in the movie version of Crave?

A: How about Dafne Keen for a young me? She has the brooding quality yet underlying optimism I would relate to my younger self. And Reese Witherspoon for the adult me. As long as she was playing [me as Wild author] Cheryl Strayed, why not?

 

Q: How do you define good health?

A: After watching my mother follow all the rules for health but never really achieve health, I have come to the conclusion that to experience real health one must incorporate balance. For me, every day feels like an opportunity to adjust. … I define good health—mental, spiritual, and physical—as the seeking and appreciation of balance.

 

Q: How did sharing your story so publicly impact you?

A: It’s terrifying, but also the most empowering thing I’ve ever done. I love that the world seems to be listening to women’s stories now. … It’s amazing to see this wonderful girl-power energy being loosed into the world. I feel honored to be a part of that.

 

To learn more about O’Brien and Crave, visit christinescherickobrien.com.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: January 24–30

This week, theatergoers head to Berkeley Rep, animal lovers support ARF, bargain hunters shop at the sale of the year, and more.

Top Tickets: January 17–23

Kooky contraptions, lunar moments, and jazzy beats take over this week.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Rooted Coffee Company Blossoms in Pleasant Hill

Diablo Dish: Vinyl Record Café, Bar Shiru, Opens Soon in Oakland

James Bouquin to Create a New Home for the Cancer Support Community

First Bite: Refined Abundance

A Luxurious Staycation in Lafayette

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Common Sense 15th Anniversary Gala

Common Sense, one of the nation’s leading technology nonprofits, held its 15th annual celebration at San Francisco City Hall. The night consisted of a cocktail reception and a sit-down awards dinner that recognized the visionary policy-makers, educators, and media creators—including Oakland native and Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler—who are helping children thrive in the digital world.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.

The Redford Center Benefit

The Redford Center held its inaugural benefit at August Hall in San Francisco, honoring rapper Jaden Smith with The Robert Redford Award for his environmental activism. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed libations, bites, and a performance by actor Sean Hayes—raising more than $275,000 for the environmental nonprofit.

Pledge to Humanity

Pledge to Humanity hosted its 10th annual fundraising gala at the Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, bringing in more than $300,000 for the nonprofit’s local and international programs that empower young change-makers to participate in service opportunities. The soiree featured a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a multicourse dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing.

Ruth Bancroft Garden Annual Member and Friend's Dinner

Approximately 150 gardening aficionados came together at the Hilton Concord to support the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek and raised $72,000 over the course of the evening. Attendees were treated to dinner, drinks, auctions, and a magic show. Walnut Creek Councilmember Cindy Silva was honored with the Golden Barrel Award for Philanthropy on behalf of the garden.

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.

Bay Area Step UP for Down Syndrome Walk

Approximately 1,400 people participated in the annual family-friendly fundraiser at Pleasant Hill Middle School, which featured an array of activities—including mini golf, carnival games, face painting, and a pumpkin patch—as well as food trucks, music, and dancing. Proceeds benefited the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, which has provided vital programs, resources, and support for individuals with Down syndrome for 20 years.

Gourmet East Bay

In celebration of its popular November food issue, Diablo magazine hosted its 15th annual culinary extravaganza, which brought in nearly $4,000 for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Guests came together in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza to enjoy mouthwatering fare from top East Bay restaurants; pours from numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries; and DJ beats.

Art of Mixology

East Bay arts supporters found themselves in good spirits at this fundraiser for the Lamorinda Arts Council, as they sampled more than 20 craft cocktails created by local bartenders vying for the Audience Favorite, Art of Staging, Top Amateur, and Mixologist of the Year awards. The cocktail tasting and competition took place at Orinda Theatre Square and raised more than $10,000.

Mustache Gracias

More than 120 guests joined Contra Costa Oncology for a Mexican- themed bash at Rotator Taproom in Walnut Creek, raising nearly $5,000 for the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees noshed on tasty bites from the Madd Mex Cantina food truck, sipped micheladas and beer, and donned mustaches in honor of Movember—an annual multinational event that encourages men to grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook