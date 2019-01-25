Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Meet Entrepreneur and Model Maggie Rizer

With her first venture into retail, the fashion veteran injects high style into San Ramon.

By Kristen Haney // Photography by Drew Altizer

Published:

“This is an extension of my closet,” Maggie Rizer says of her store, M. “It’s a reflection of me.”

Walking into M by Maggie Rizer, the eye-catching women’s boutique at San Ramon’s new City Center Bishop Ranch, feels a bit like stepping straight into a fashion editorial from a high-end magazine—which is fitting, because it’s owned by a former Vogue cover girl.

With petal pink walls accented by colorful chairs and pops of print (thanks to wallpaper created by the British designer Matthew Williamson), a Victorian-​era bird cage occupied by canaries, a champagne and coffee bar, a kids’ corner showing vintage movies, and clothing displayed like museum objects rather than retail wares, M bucks suburban-boutique expectations. In fact, its aesthetic wouldn’t be out of place in fashion meccas like New York and Paris. That’s because owner Maggie Rizer spent the mid-1990s as a model who made a name for herself in both cities, appearing in campaigns for Chanel and Alexander McQueen (among many other prestigious design houses) and posing in spreads alongside Kate Moss and Christy Turlington.

A glam Rizer turned heads at M’s November launch party.

When it came time to move from showcasing clothes in front of a camera to selling them in a store, Rizer wanted to combine her experience in the fashion world with her current role as a Diablo resident and mother of four kids. The goal was to marry high fashion with the reality of family life by bringing beautiful yet functional apparel, shoes, and accessories to M. While there are some big-name brands in the shop, Rizer focused on including lesser-known designers, which means you’ll find everything from long-sleeve floral-print dresses by Anna Sui, to Charlotte Olympia cat-shaped slippers, to WaiWai architectural wood statement purses.

“My experience in fashion definitely brought in the fashion, but my realistic point of view as a mother and a shopper brought in the kids’ corner and the jeans and the more wearable, everyday pieces,” Rizer says. “I was thinking of who I am now, who I was before kids, and who I’ll be after my kids are [older].”

And while San Ramon may seem like an unlikely place for a boundary-pushing boutique, the location makes sense when you consider the ambitious City Center project as a whole—and that Rizer’s husband, Alexander Mehran Jr., is the president and chief operating officer of Sunset Development Company, which is responsible for introducing the 300,000-square-foot shopping, dining, and entertainment destination to a town once best known for its pear orchards.

Familial associations aside, Rizer says the opportunity to get in on the ground floor (literally) of a “lifestyle center” designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Renzo Piano is what spurred her to make her first foray into retail.

“The center really represents what I want the store to represent, which is first-class, beautiful art and fashion,” Rizer says. “[Piano] is iconic; he creates masterpieces. And I think the store is a masterpiece—at least that’s what my long-term goal is. It’s incredibly beautiful, incredibly special.” mbymaggie.com.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: January 24–30

This week, theatergoers head to Berkeley Rep, animal lovers support ARF, bargain hunters shop at the sale of the year, and more.

Top Tickets: January 17–23

Kooky contraptions, lunar moments, and jazzy beats take over this week.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Rooted Coffee Company Blossoms in Pleasant Hill

Diablo Dish: Vinyl Record Café, Bar Shiru, Opens Soon in Oakland

James Bouquin to Create a New Home for the Cancer Support Community

First Bite: Refined Abundance

A Luxurious Staycation in Lafayette

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Common Sense 15th Anniversary Gala

Common Sense, one of the nation’s leading technology nonprofits, held its 15th annual celebration at San Francisco City Hall. The night consisted of a cocktail reception and a sit-down awards dinner that recognized the visionary policy-makers, educators, and media creators—including Oakland native and Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler—who are helping children thrive in the digital world.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.

The Redford Center Benefit

The Redford Center held its inaugural benefit at August Hall in San Francisco, honoring rapper Jaden Smith with The Robert Redford Award for his environmental activism. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed libations, bites, and a performance by actor Sean Hayes—raising more than $275,000 for the environmental nonprofit.

Pledge to Humanity

Pledge to Humanity hosted its 10th annual fundraising gala at the Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, bringing in more than $300,000 for the nonprofit’s local and international programs that empower young change-makers to participate in service opportunities. The soiree featured a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a multicourse dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing.

Ruth Bancroft Garden Annual Member and Friend's Dinner

Approximately 150 gardening aficionados came together at the Hilton Concord to support the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek and raised $72,000 over the course of the evening. Attendees were treated to dinner, drinks, auctions, and a magic show. Walnut Creek Councilmember Cindy Silva was honored with the Golden Barrel Award for Philanthropy on behalf of the garden.

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.

Bay Area Step UP for Down Syndrome Walk

Approximately 1,400 people participated in the annual family-friendly fundraiser at Pleasant Hill Middle School, which featured an array of activities—including mini golf, carnival games, face painting, and a pumpkin patch—as well as food trucks, music, and dancing. Proceeds benefited the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, which has provided vital programs, resources, and support for individuals with Down syndrome for 20 years.

Gourmet East Bay

In celebration of its popular November food issue, Diablo magazine hosted its 15th annual culinary extravaganza, which brought in nearly $4,000 for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Guests came together in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza to enjoy mouthwatering fare from top East Bay restaurants; pours from numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries; and DJ beats.

Art of Mixology

East Bay arts supporters found themselves in good spirits at this fundraiser for the Lamorinda Arts Council, as they sampled more than 20 craft cocktails created by local bartenders vying for the Audience Favorite, Art of Staging, Top Amateur, and Mixologist of the Year awards. The cocktail tasting and competition took place at Orinda Theatre Square and raised more than $10,000.

Mustache Gracias

More than 120 guests joined Contra Costa Oncology for a Mexican- themed bash at Rotator Taproom in Walnut Creek, raising nearly $5,000 for the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees noshed on tasty bites from the Madd Mex Cantina food truck, sipped micheladas and beer, and donned mustaches in honor of Movember—an annual multinational event that encourages men to grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook