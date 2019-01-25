Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top February Events in the East Bay

Take the kids to Disney on Ice; see Bill Maher’s new stand-up show; celebrate Black History Month; attend an arts fest; and more.

By Morgan Mitchell

Published:

In She Persisted, the Musical, actress Angel Adedokun dreams of exploring space.

Photo by Melissa Nigro

Theater

Honky
2/1–2/17 When a black teen is shot for his sneakers, five black and white Americans explore the language of race and racism in this satirical play, staged at the Village Theatre in Danville. villagetheatreshows.com.

 

Family

She Persisted, the Musical
2/2–3/3 Adapted from Chelsea Clinton’s best-selling book, this new musical from the Bay Area Children’s Theatre uses time travel to introduce the main character—and the audience—to inspirational women throughout history. The first run of shows takes place at the BACT Berkeley Center through March 3, before the production moves on to San Francisco and Sunnyvale. bactheatre.org.

 

Dance

Don Quixote
2/8 In a traditional ballet performance at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the renowned Russian National Ballet brings Miguel de Cervantes’ classic tales to life. lvpac.org.

 

Comedy

Bill Maher
2/10 The boundary-breaking Real Time host muses on the political climate in his stand-up show at Oakland’s Fox Theater. thefoxoakland.com.

 

Convention

East Bay Comic Con
2/10 Our region’s comics convention brings the original Flash (aka John Wesley Shipp), artist Arthur Adams (who has worked on many Marvel titles), and more illustrators and entertainers—along with plenty of vendors and creative costumes—to the Crowne Plaza in Concord. eastbaycomiccon.com.

 

Music

Robert Cray
2/10, 2/12–2/13 Legendary guitarist and singer Robert Cray’s inventive blend of blues, soul, and R&B has earned him five Grammy Awards and a place in the Blues Hall of Fame. Catch him when his tour stops at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater on January 10 and at Yoshi’s in Oakland for two nights. lvpac.org, yoshis.com.

 

Film

Free Movie Night

2/14 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. On Valentine’s Day, watch Audrey Hepburn fall for Gary Cooper in Love in the Afternoon. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Festival

Black Joy Parade
2/24 Celebrate Black History Month with this triumphant downtown Oakland revel honoring the past, present, and future black experience. After the parade ends, stick around for performances, food, wine, and more fun. blackjoyparade.org.

 

Music

Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival
2/25–3/3 More than 160 independent musical acts—including Scottish alt-rockers Teenage Fanclub and Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould—highlight this 27th annual San Francisco arts fest. Buy tickets now for two sure-to-sell-out March 2 shows in the East Bay: rock-folk band Beirut in Oakland and rapper Princess Nokia in Berkeley. noisepop.com.

 

Literature

Fifth Annual Authors’ Faire
2/27 Moderated by Danville author Penny Warner, this roundtable at the Diablo Country Club features such literary luminaries as Orinda resident Vanessa Hua, who penned the acclaimed 2018 novel A River of Stars. alamowomensclub.org.

 

Family

Disney on Ice Presents: Dare to Dream
2/27–3/3 Five princesses embark on courageous adventures in the newest of Disney’s ice-skating shows at the Oracle Arena. For all those Moana lovers out there: This marks her very first appearance in a live production. oraclearena.com.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: January 24–30

This week, theatergoers head to Berkeley Rep, animal lovers support ARF, bargain hunters shop at the sale of the year, and more.

Top Tickets: January 17–23

Kooky contraptions, lunar moments, and jazzy beats take over this week.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Rooted Coffee Company Blossoms in Pleasant Hill

Diablo Dish: Vinyl Record Café, Bar Shiru, Opens Soon in Oakland

James Bouquin to Create a New Home for the Cancer Support Community

First Bite: Refined Abundance

A Luxurious Staycation in Lafayette

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Common Sense 15th Anniversary Gala

Common Sense, one of the nation’s leading technology nonprofits, held its 15th annual celebration at San Francisco City Hall. The night consisted of a cocktail reception and a sit-down awards dinner that recognized the visionary policy-makers, educators, and media creators—including Oakland native and Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler—who are helping children thrive in the digital world.

John Muir Health Gala

During the fifth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center at Buchanan Field and enjoyed cocktails, a stellar dinner, music, dancing, and a live auction. The sold-out, outer space–themed party raised a record $2.25 million to support John Muir Health’s neurosciences services.

The Redford Center Benefit

The Redford Center held its inaugural benefit at August Hall in San Francisco, honoring rapper Jaden Smith with The Robert Redford Award for his environmental activism. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed libations, bites, and a performance by actor Sean Hayes—raising more than $275,000 for the environmental nonprofit.

Pledge to Humanity

Pledge to Humanity hosted its 10th annual fundraising gala at the Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, bringing in more than $300,000 for the nonprofit’s local and international programs that empower young change-makers to participate in service opportunities. The soiree featured a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a multicourse dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing.

Ruth Bancroft Garden Annual Member and Friend's Dinner

Approximately 150 gardening aficionados came together at the Hilton Concord to support the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek and raised $72,000 over the course of the evening. Attendees were treated to dinner, drinks, auctions, and a magic show. Walnut Creek Councilmember Cindy Silva was honored with the Golden Barrel Award for Philanthropy on behalf of the garden.

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.

Bay Area Step UP for Down Syndrome Walk

Approximately 1,400 people participated in the annual family-friendly fundraiser at Pleasant Hill Middle School, which featured an array of activities—including mini golf, carnival games, face painting, and a pumpkin patch—as well as food trucks, music, and dancing. Proceeds benefited the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, which has provided vital programs, resources, and support for individuals with Down syndrome for 20 years.

Gourmet East Bay

In celebration of its popular November food issue, Diablo magazine hosted its 15th annual culinary extravaganza, which brought in nearly $4,000 for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Guests came together in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza to enjoy mouthwatering fare from top East Bay restaurants; pours from numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries; and DJ beats.

Art of Mixology

East Bay arts supporters found themselves in good spirits at this fundraiser for the Lamorinda Arts Council, as they sampled more than 20 craft cocktails created by local bartenders vying for the Audience Favorite, Art of Staging, Top Amateur, and Mixologist of the Year awards. The cocktail tasting and competition took place at Orinda Theatre Square and raised more than $10,000.

Mustache Gracias

More than 120 guests joined Contra Costa Oncology for a Mexican- themed bash at Rotator Taproom in Walnut Creek, raising nearly $5,000 for the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees noshed on tasty bites from the Madd Mex Cantina food truck, sipped micheladas and beer, and donned mustaches in honor of Movember—an annual multinational event that encourages men to grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook