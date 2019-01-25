Top February Events in the East Bay

Take the kids to Disney on Ice; see Bill Maher’s new stand-up show; celebrate Black History Month; attend an arts fest; and more.

By Morgan Mitchell

In She Persisted, the Musical, actress Angel Adedokun dreams of exploring space. Photo by Melissa Nigro

Theater

Honky

2/1–2/17 When a black teen is shot for his sneakers, five black and white Americans explore the language of race and racism in this satirical play, staged at the Village Theatre in Danville. villagetheatreshows.com.

Family

She Persisted, the Musical

2/2–3/3 Adapted from Chelsea Clinton’s best-selling book, this new musical from the Bay Area Children’s Theatre uses time travel to introduce the main character—and the audience—to inspirational women throughout history. The first run of shows takes place at the BACT Berkeley Center through March 3, before the production moves on to San Francisco and Sunnyvale. bactheatre.org.

Dance

Don Quixote

2/8 In a traditional ballet performance at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the renowned Russian National Ballet brings Miguel de Cervantes’ classic tales to life. lvpac.org.

Comedy

Bill Maher

2/10 The boundary-breaking Real Time host muses on the political climate in his stand-up show at Oakland’s Fox Theater. thefoxoakland.com.

Convention

East Bay Comic Con

2/10 Our region’s comics convention brings the original Flash (aka John Wesley Shipp), artist Arthur Adams (who has worked on many Marvel titles), and more illustrators and entertainers—along with plenty of vendors and creative costumes—to the Crowne Plaza in Concord. eastbaycomiccon.com.

Music

Robert Cray

2/10, 2/12–2/13 Legendary guitarist and singer Robert Cray’s inventive blend of blues, soul, and R&B has earned him five Grammy Awards and a place in the Blues Hall of Fame. Catch him when his tour stops at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater on January 10 and at Yoshi’s in Oakland for two nights. lvpac.org, yoshis.com.

Film

Free Movie Night

2/14 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. On Valentine’s Day, watch Audrey Hepburn fall for Gary Cooper in Love in the Afternoon. lamorindatheatres.com.

Festival

Black Joy Parade

2/24 Celebrate Black History Month with this triumphant downtown Oakland revel honoring the past, present, and future black experience. After the parade ends, stick around for performances, food, wine, and more fun. blackjoyparade.org.

Music

Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival

2/25–3/3 More than 160 independent musical acts—including Scottish alt-rockers Teenage Fanclub and Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould—highlight this 27th annual San Francisco arts fest. Buy tickets now for two sure-to-sell-out March 2 shows in the East Bay: rock-folk band Beirut in Oakland and rapper Princess Nokia in Berkeley. noisepop.com.

Literature

Fifth Annual Authors’ Faire

2/27 Moderated by Danville author Penny Warner, this roundtable at the Diablo Country Club features such literary luminaries as Orinda resident Vanessa Hua, who penned the acclaimed 2018 novel A River of Stars. alamowomensclub.org.

Family

Disney on Ice Presents: Dare to Dream

2/27–3/3 Five princesses embark on courageous adventures in the newest of Disney’s ice-skating shows at the Oracle Arena. For all those Moana lovers out there: This marks her very first appearance in a live production. oraclearena.com.