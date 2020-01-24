Edit ModuleShow Tags
Alamo's King of the Hill

A distinctive mansion gets a major makeover, with luxe finishes, eco-friendly landscaping, and a newfound harmony with its setting.

By Deborah Kirk // Photography by James Larieu

Published:

 

Ever since it was built in 2004, the mansion on the Alamo hillside piqued the curiosity of residents for miles around. Perched high above Interstate 680, the then-pink house languished as an unfinished behemoth. People wondered if it was a hotel, or a mosque; whatever they thought it was, most weren’t fond of it. It wasn’t until 2017, when Mark Cherno, a Russian-born developer whose previous projects include multimillion-dollar homes for celebrities and sports stars, purchased the property that the 15,000-square-foot house began to come into its own.

Working with a dream team of collaborators—residential designer Steven F. Kubitschek, landscape architect Terry Camp, and interior designer Elaine Koch—Cherno and his wife, Jessica, reconceived the mansion as a sophisticated, seven-bedroom, 14-bath home with countless amenities and to-die-for views of Mount Diablo. Perhaps most significantly, thanks to aesthetic improvements and farsighted landscaping choices, the mansion—now known as Villa Montecito—has finally become a welcome and well-integrated addition to the spectacular landscape.

 

Faces

John Muir Health Gala

For the sixth year in a row, local residents celebrated John Muir Health at a black-tie bash. With hundreds of guests present—including community leaders, physicians and clinicians, corporate executives, hospital administrators and board members, and donors—the gala benefited John Muir Health’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. Following a reception, cocktails, appetizers, dinner, and a live auction, the night came to an end with music and dancing.

Mustache Gracias

In honor of Movember (an initiative that sees men growing mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness for men’s health issues) and to garner funds for the Cancer Support Community, Contra Costa Oncology presented an event at the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery in Walnut Creek. Attendees enjoyed Mexican fare from Madd Mex Cantina Food Truck, drank beer and margaritas, participated in the Sweetest Stache contest, and entered to win exciting raffle prizes.

Impact Diablo Valley 2019 Kick-Off Event

Impact Diablo Valley’s mission is to foster future philanthropists and support local nonprofits. In November, the group came together to vote for its $100,000 grant to go to Brentwood’s Village Community Resource Center (VCRC). This money will help VCRC open a new location for its after-school academy, which serves the low-income population in Contra Costa County.

On Broadway Gala

The Diablo Regional Arts Association (DRAA) hosted its yearly gala at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts and raised a record-breaking amount: more than $500,000. In support of the DRAA’s mission to give children, underserved schools, and the rest of the community access to art experiences, the sold-out affair included silent and live auctions, a delicious dinner from Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, fine wines from Wente Vineyards, and lots of entertainment. Next year’s October soiree will celebrate the Lesher Center’s 30th anniversary.

Danville Children's Guild Fashion Show and Luncheon

In an effort to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Danville Children’s Guild held its 15th annual fundraiser at the Diablo Country Club. The event featured a vendor fair, fashion show, luncheon, and auction, bringing in $97,000 for NAMI. For over 40 years, the nonprofit has aided local youth charities and organizations and is committed to improving the lives of children in need in Contra Costa County.

Wine and Whiskers

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) hosted more than 400 guests (and many adoptable cats and dogs) for its sold-out 16th annual fundraiser at its headquarters in Walnut Creek. Those in attendance enjoyed delicious food, fine wines, and craft beers and learned all about ARF’s lifesaving mission, which focuses on taking in animals who have exceeded their time at public shelters and finding them forever homes with humans in need of furry companions. ARF raised a total of $115,000 at the event; all earnings help the organization’s programs for both pets and people.

Livermore Valley Wine Auction

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and the Wente Foundation for Arts Education garnered $500,000 to improve the quality of life for local children in need at their 25th charity fundraiser. Over the years, the event has brought in more than $5 million to support this cause. Attendees enjoyed wine tasting, appetizers, silent and live auctions, live music, and dancing.

Monte Vista Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In celebration of its inaugural Hall of Fame class—which consists of seven student athletes, two sports teams, three coaches, and a former principal who greatly supported the athletic program—Danville’s Monte Vista High School held its induction ceremony at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo. Those honored were recognized for bringing excellence to the school along with their athletic achievements. The evening also included a buffet dinner and live auction.

Asian Health Services 45th Anniversary Annual Gala

At the Oakland Marriott City Center, the Asian Health Services team held their yearly event to sustain the organization’s Pediatric and Family Care Center, which serves 8,000 children and families by providing medical, dental, and mental health care to underserved patients. Honorees included producer Janet Yang and Ninez Ponce, M.D., the director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

Pledge to Humanity Gala

In order to finance service projects for child and teenage changemakers, Pledge to Humanity raised more than $300,000 at its sold-out 10-year anniversary gala at Alamo’s Round Hill Country Club. The foundation empowers young volunteers who wish to take on new philanthropic opportunities.

JDRF Summer Classic

Active Charity joined forces with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and brought together volunteers and members of the community for a day of golfing and an after-party consisting of cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, music, and dancing at Wente Vineyards. All proceeds benefited JDRF and went toward research for type 1 diabetes.
