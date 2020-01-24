Animal Fancy: East Bay Pet Products

This Valentine’s Day, show your love for your devoted pet with these furrific gifts.

By Morgan Mitchell

Ultimutt Spa Day

The small team at Orinda Grooming goes above and beyond when it comes to pampering pets. Even the basic wash there is special—complete with top-end shampoos and conditioners matched to each dog’s coat—but the real indulgences are the add-ons, such as the cranberry facial scrub, pet-safe nail polish, or Epsom salt paw soak. If dogs could purr, the lucky pups at Orinda Grooming would be rumbling away. Prices vary, orindagrooming.com.

Just Desserts

The best way to a dog’s heart? Through his or her stomach! So, swing by Danville’s Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery to grab a few pupcakes. These tiny, dog-friendly cupcakes are made fresh daily from carrot cake, pumpkin, soybean oil, peanut butter, and buttercream, and topped with a dog biscuit. Or offer your pooch a scoop of the new frozen yogurt for canines, Little T’s Peanut Barker, from Tucker’s Super Creamed Ice Cream in Alameda. Proceeds from the handcrafted dessert—which is banana–peanut butter flavored—benefit the Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter. $5 for four pupcakes, smallcakesdanville.com; $3 per yogurt cup, tuckersicecream.com.

Leading the Pack

Deck your pet in Tiffany and Co.’s high-quality Italian leather collars and leashes, crafted in the iconic Tiffany Blue. For more luxe living, pick up the brand’s bone china dog and cat bowls, which also feature the signature robin’s-egg blue hue. After all, a pet bowl is forever—or, at least, Tiffany pet bowls are. Collars from $210, leashes from $345, bowls from $100, tiffany.com.

Chic Dreams

Most of us can’t take our four-legged friends everywhere we go. But we can make the separation easier by ensuring they are cozy and content when we leave—and glamorous Haute House pet beds, available online via Neiman Marcus, can help owners achieve that. The Jaiga model (pictured) sets a velvet-upholstered cushion onto an elegant four-poster wood frame, so your pet can nap in style while you’re gone and be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when you return. From $1,199, neimanmarcus.com.

Pawsome Portraits

While her day job as an architectural color consultant doesn’t lead to much interaction with the furry set, Oakland artist Rachel Perls makes up for it with her second career in pet portraiture. Using the psycho-logy of color, she transforms canvases into vibrant artworks that capture both an animal’s appearance and its personality. While Perls can work from a picture and owner description, she relishes meeting subjects for herself and learning the heart of each cuddly companion. From $500, rachelperls.com.