Home & Design Trade Secrets

Read up on the latest home design tips and trends, sponsored by our Home & Design clients.



Published:

Always use high quality primers on both interior and exterior finishes to ensure that your paint will better adhere to the wall and last longer.

Penniman Painting | www.pennimanpainting.com

 

When selecting a natural stone tile that has variation, such as mineral deposits or veining, have your tile setter do a dry run layout to finalize placement before grouting. This will ensure a balanced pattern and visually maximize the beauty of the stone.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

 

Remember when planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance three key aspects—aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to please your senses, but also provide additional features that are easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

When choosing colors for particular areas of your home, keep in mind the psychological effects of colors on your emotions. Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow can convey high energy, intensity, warmth, and comfort. While cool colors like green, blue, and purple, can help create a feeling of calm and serenity.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

Consider layering your fixtures when choosing the lighting for your bedroom. Adding recessed cans and a chandelier in the same room adds a dynamic design element that catches your eye.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

 

Throw pillows are the easiest way to freshen up a bedroom or living room. Adding a new color, print or shaped throw can make the space feel new again.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

 

When adding a flex room to your home consider installing plumbing connections, extra wiring, and outlets, convenient stow-away elements like tuck-away beds or desks and shelving, as well as smart storage space. Flex rooms can then morph into a home office, guest room, playroom, exercise room, or a room for a home health aide as the needs of your family change.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

Purchase high quality brushes, roller covers and masking tape to ensure the finish comes out smooth and taped edges are crisp without removing existing stains or finishes.

Penniman Painting | www.pennimanpainting.com

 

Your kitchen backsplash is a great way to add color and personality to the room, harmonize your design elements and create an interesting focal point. It doesn’t matter if your dream kitchen is rustic and cozy, or modern and sleek, get creative with your backsplash’s color, texture and materials!

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com

 

Putting your recessed can lights and wall sconces on separate dimmers expands your options for your bathroom. You can enhance and adjust the ambience and “mood” of a room with just a flip of the switch or slide of the dimmer.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

Painting your front door a fun color in a glossy hue is a great way to make a first impression.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

 

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: January 23-29

This week in the East Bay, the Lesher Center for the Arts and Firehouse Arts Center welcome new productions, the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center hosts a country music legend, and more.

Top Tickets: January 16-22

This week, watch an improvised Agatha Christie mystery, dance along to the hits of ABBA in Mamma Mia!, and more.
Faces

John Muir Health Gala

For the sixth year in a row, local residents celebrated John Muir Health at a black-tie bash. With hundreds of guests present—including community leaders, physicians and clinicians, corporate executives, hospital administrators and board members, and donors—the gala benefited John Muir Health’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. Following a reception, cocktails, appetizers, dinner, and a live auction, the night came to an end with music and dancing.

Mustache Gracias

In honor of Movember (an initiative that sees men growing mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness for men’s health issues) and to garner funds for the Cancer Support Community, Contra Costa Oncology presented an event at the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery in Walnut Creek. Attendees enjoyed Mexican fare from Madd Mex Cantina Food Truck, drank beer and margaritas, participated in the Sweetest Stache contest, and entered to win exciting raffle prizes.

Impact Diablo Valley 2019 Kick-Off Event

Impact Diablo Valley’s mission is to foster future philanthropists and support local nonprofits. In November, the group came together to vote for its $100,000 grant to go to Brentwood’s Village Community Resource Center (VCRC). This money will help VCRC open a new location for its after-school academy, which serves the low-income population in Contra Costa County.

On Broadway Gala

The Diablo Regional Arts Association (DRAA) hosted its yearly gala at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts and raised a record-breaking amount: more than $500,000. In support of the DRAA’s mission to give children, underserved schools, and the rest of the community access to art experiences, the sold-out affair included silent and live auctions, a delicious dinner from Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, fine wines from Wente Vineyards, and lots of entertainment. Next year’s October soiree will celebrate the Lesher Center’s 30th anniversary.

Danville Children's Guild Fashion Show and Luncheon

In an effort to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the Danville Children’s Guild held its 15th annual fundraiser at the Diablo Country Club. The event featured a vendor fair, fashion show, luncheon, and auction, bringing in $97,000 for NAMI. For over 40 years, the nonprofit has aided local youth charities and organizations and is committed to improving the lives of children in need in Contra Costa County.

Wine and Whiskers

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) hosted more than 400 guests (and many adoptable cats and dogs) for its sold-out 16th annual fundraiser at its headquarters in Walnut Creek. Those in attendance enjoyed delicious food, fine wines, and craft beers and learned all about ARF’s lifesaving mission, which focuses on taking in animals who have exceeded their time at public shelters and finding them forever homes with humans in need of furry companions. ARF raised a total of $115,000 at the event; all earnings help the organization’s programs for both pets and people.

Livermore Valley Wine Auction

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and the Wente Foundation for Arts Education garnered $500,000 to improve the quality of life for local children in need at their 25th charity fundraiser. Over the years, the event has brought in more than $5 million to support this cause. Attendees enjoyed wine tasting, appetizers, silent and live auctions, live music, and dancing.

Monte Vista Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In celebration of its inaugural Hall of Fame class—which consists of seven student athletes, two sports teams, three coaches, and a former principal who greatly supported the athletic program—Danville’s Monte Vista High School held its induction ceremony at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo. Those honored were recognized for bringing excellence to the school along with their athletic achievements. The evening also included a buffet dinner and live auction.

Asian Health Services 45th Anniversary Annual Gala

At the Oakland Marriott City Center, the Asian Health Services team held their yearly event to sustain the organization’s Pediatric and Family Care Center, which serves 8,000 children and families by providing medical, dental, and mental health care to underserved patients. Honorees included producer Janet Yang and Ninez Ponce, M.D., the director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

Pledge to Humanity Gala

In order to finance service projects for child and teenage changemakers, Pledge to Humanity raised more than $300,000 at its sold-out 10-year anniversary gala at Alamo’s Round Hill Country Club. The foundation empowers young volunteers who wish to take on new philanthropic opportunities.

JDRF Summer Classic

Active Charity joined forces with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and brought together volunteers and members of the community for a day of golfing and an after-party consisting of cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, music, and dancing at Wente Vineyards. All proceeds benefited JDRF and went toward research for type 1 diabetes.
