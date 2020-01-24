Home & Design Trade Secrets

Read up on the latest home design tips and trends, sponsored by our Home & Design clients.

Always use high quality primers on both interior and exterior finishes to ensure that your paint will better adhere to the wall and last longer.

Penniman Painting | www.pennimanpainting.com

When selecting a natural stone tile that has variation, such as mineral deposits or veining, have your tile setter do a dry run layout to finalize placement before grouting. This will ensure a balanced pattern and visually maximize the beauty of the stone.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

Remember when planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance three key aspects—aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to please your senses, but also provide additional features that are easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

When choosing colors for particular areas of your home, keep in mind the psychological effects of colors on your emotions. Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow can convey high energy, intensity, warmth, and comfort. While cool colors like green, blue, and purple, can help create a feeling of calm and serenity.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

Consider layering your fixtures when choosing the lighting for your bedroom. Adding recessed cans and a chandelier in the same room adds a dynamic design element that catches your eye.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

Throw pillows are the easiest way to freshen up a bedroom or living room. Adding a new color, print or shaped throw can make the space feel new again.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design

When adding a flex room to your home consider installing plumbing connections, extra wiring, and outlets, convenient stow-away elements like tuck-away beds or desks and shelving, as well as smart storage space. Flex rooms can then morph into a home office, guest room, playroom, exercise room, or a room for a home health aide as the needs of your family change.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

Purchase high quality brushes, roller covers and masking tape to ensure the finish comes out smooth and taped edges are crisp without removing existing stains or finishes.

Penniman Painting | www.pennimanpainting.com

Your kitchen backsplash is a great way to add color and personality to the room, harmonize your design elements and create an interesting focal point. It doesn’t matter if your dream kitchen is rustic and cozy, or modern and sleek, get creative with your backsplash’s color, texture and materials!

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com

Putting your recessed can lights and wall sconces on separate dimmers expands your options for your bathroom. You can enhance and adjust the ambience and “mood” of a room with just a flip of the switch or slide of the dimmer.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

Painting your front door a fun color in a glossy hue is a great way to make a first impression.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home-design