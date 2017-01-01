Edit ModuleShow Tags

Celebrity Wedding

Peter Crooks

Published:

CLEVLAND INDIANS PITCHER C.C. Sabathia capped off the best year of his sizzling baseball career with the ultimate off-season event: a spare-no-expense wedding. The Vallejo native married his high school sweetheart, Amber Carter, at St. Matthew’s Church in Walnut Creek last November.

"It was a fairy-tale wedding. Everything looked so beautiful,
I couldn’t ask for anything more," says Carter, who invited her
future husband to her Senior Prom at Vallejo High School
in 1999. Five years later, the couple is happier than ever.

"When she was walking down the aisle, with the biggest smile on her face, and all the eyes were on her, it was a moment I’ll never forget," says Sabathia.

Four hundred guests attended, including Sabathia’s ballplayer buddies, Coco Crisp, Matt Lawton, and Milton Bradley. The reception at the Blackhawk Auto Museum featured auto-inspired ice sculptures on every table, and the couple arrived in a chauffeured Rolls Royce Phantom. They honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas.

Though the wedding was a high-end affair, Sabathia was able to save a few bucks on wardrobe.

"I didn’t have time to send my shirt to be pressed, so I had to iron it myself," Sabathia laughs. "I always iron my shirts on the road, [a skill] Amber had to teach me."

