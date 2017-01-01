Crunch Time
READY TO CLOCK in for your workout? The 30-minute routine pioneered by Curves is now officially chic—at least in the East Bay, where these quick-fix exercise spots recently opened.
Butterfly LIFE:
Circuit training and group classes incorporate education for healthy living. Women only, all ages, $34–$49 per month. 2879 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek, (925) 287-1071, www.butterflylife.com.
Cuts Fitness for Men:
The testosterone alternative to Curves. Men only, $39 per month with annual membership. 1553 Palos Verdes Mall, Pleasant Hill, (925) 280-2887, www.cutsfitness.com.
Ladies’ Workout Express:
Strength and cardio workouts, yoga classes, pilates, spray-on tanning, and body wraps. Women only, all ages, around $30 per month. 3322 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Suite C, Lafayette, (925) 284-1155, www.workoutexpresslafayette.com.
21-Minute Fitness & Weight Loss:
One-on-one strength training. Men and women, all ages, $119 per month. 1919 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Walnut Creek, (925) 280-8211, www.21minutefitness.com. —