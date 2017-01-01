Great Plates
Amanda Aiello
Published:
FIVE YEARS AGO, mother-daughter duo Stephanie Lawrence and Jennifer
Lawrence-Richman decoupaged a wedding invitation onto a glass plate,
and a new business was born. Their Oakland-based Diva DesignZ creates
handmade plates as wedding gifts, favors, and decorations. Jennifer’s
favorite creation to date is a platter commemorating an Italian
honeymoon. "The best part was watching the couple receive their gift,"
she says. "They reacted with such unexpected joy." For information,
call (510) 268-8937 or visit www.divadesignz.com. —