Great Plates

Amanda Aiello

FIVE YEARS AGO, mother-daughter duo Stephanie Lawrence and Jennifer Lawrence-Richman decoupaged a wedding invitation onto a glass plate, and a new business was born. Their Oakland-based Diva DesignZ creates handmade plates as wedding gifts, favors, and decorations. Jennifer’s favorite creation to date is a platter commemorating an Italian honeymoon. "The best part was watching the couple receive their gift," she says. "They reacted with such unexpected joy." For information, call (510) 268-8937 or visit www.divadesignz.com. —

