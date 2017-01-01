Life, Camera, Action

Ami Zensius

FOR FILM DIRECTOR JENNIFER PHANG, there’s no place like home. The Las Lomas High graduate shot many of the scenes for her first feature, Half-Life, in Walnut Creek. "I chose this setting because it’s where I grew up, and this is a coming-of-age story," Phang says. "I know [the area’s] intricacies, strangeness … beauties."

The movie, a drama about suburban families dealing with loss, stars Sanoe Lake (Blue Crush), James Eckhouse (Beverly Hills, 90210), Susan Ruttan (L.A. Law)—and familiar haunts like Diablo Foods, Buchanan Field, and the Acalanes Ridge.

Phang also received lots of support from the community, with acquaintances offering their homes as shooting locations. "People here are excited about creativity," she says.

Half-Life is slated for a 2006 release.