Richly Real

When it comes to creating your own version of the magical Thai chicken and coconut soup explained in our recipe (below), A Boonsang’s advice is to abandon calorie counting for the day and keep it authentic. He says to fight the temptation to replace the high-fat coconut milk with cow’s milk.

"It can be done," Boonsang says, "but it’s not the same. And if you try it, eliminate the [lime juice], or it will make the milk curdle."

A better idea is to eat a light lunch and stick with coconut milk when making the soup for dinner.

Boonsang also recommends seeking out authentic Thai ingredients like Kaffir lime leaves and galangal at Asian markets. These are the elements that give the soup its unique essence. If you can't find them, use ginger instead of galangal and omit the leaves.

Lastly, the lime leaves and lemongrass are included to flavor the broth, but they are too fibrous to eat. Keep them in the bowl as you sip the soup, however, as they continue to heighten the flavor.

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.
