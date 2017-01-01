Richly Real

When it comes to creating your own version of the magical Thai chicken and coconut soup explained in our recipe (below), A Boonsang’s advice is to abandon calorie counting for the day and keep it authentic. He says to fight the temptation to replace the high-fat coconut milk with cow’s milk.

"It can be done," Boonsang says, "but it’s not the same. And if you try it, eliminate the [lime juice], or it will make the milk curdle."

A better idea is to eat a light lunch and stick with coconut milk when making the soup for dinner.

Boonsang also recommends seeking out authentic Thai ingredients like Kaffir lime leaves and galangal at Asian markets. These are the elements that give the soup its unique essence. If you can't find them, use ginger instead of galangal and omit the leaves.

Lastly, the lime leaves and lemongrass are included to flavor the broth, but they are too fibrous to eat. Keep them in the bowl as you sip the soup, however, as they continue to heighten the flavor.

