See Sondheim

Mary Ellen Hunt

LIVING HAPPILY EVER AFTER—or not—is the theme of another Tony Award-winner, Into the Woods, which Pleasanton Playhouse produces this month.

Director Steve Shearer says the cast of the 22-year-old community theater company was up for the challenge of Stephen Sondheim’s famously intricate score and lyrics, which weave together a series of darkly insightful fractured fairy tales.

Pleasanton Playhouse’s Into the Woods opens on January 14. Call (925) 462-2121 or go to www.pleasantonplayhouse.com for tickets.