Tony in Town

Mary Ellen Hunt

Tony Kushner won national acclaim—not to mention every conceivable award—for his play Angels in America. Kushner’s newest musical, Caroline, or Change (below), was nominated for a half-dozen Tony Awards. But this major player in American theater loves to exit Broadway and head west to his dream city—Berkeley.

The progressive, politically active Kushner says he finds kindred spirits in the educated, diverse, and engaged audiences here. During frequent visits, he browses bookstores like Cody’s and Mo’s, tours area natural wonders, and enjoys quiet spots like the Berkeley Rose Garden.

So, might Kushner pack up his New York digs and relocate to the East Bay? "Of course I have fantasies," he says. "I mean, I’m a New Yorker, but if I were for any reason to leave New York, [the Bay Area is] the only other place in the United States I could really imagine living."

Kushner’s Caroline, or Change opens at San Francisco’s Curran Theater on January 18. Call (415) 512-7770 for info. Also, Kushner will make a free appearance at Berkeley Rep (www.berkeleyrep.org) on January 14. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., arrive early.

