Tri-Valley Trading

Ruth Roberts

Published:

FOR 48 HOURS LAST SEPTEMBER, the paint was flying in Livermore. So were the hammers, nails, carpet, and laughs, when Trading Spaces: Family, the popular home makeover TV program hosted by Joe Farrell, came to town.

The show’s format is simple: Two families redecorate a room in each other’s house. With a budget of $1,000 each, the families do all the work, guided by the show’s professional designers, living in their neighbors’ home for two days. At the show’s climax, the new rooms are revealed to their owners.

The Nichols and Zanotelli families, who traded living rooms, had a blast.

"It was so much fun," says Wendy Zanotelli. "We are huge fans of the show, and wanted to do this for a long time. The crew was great."

So how did the makeovers turn out? "Can’t tell you," says Zanotelli. "You’ll just have to tune in and see."

The Livermore Trading Spaces: Family episode airs January 9 at 7 p.m. on TLC.

 

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers