Tri-Valley Trading

Ruth Roberts

FOR 48 HOURS LAST SEPTEMBER, the paint was flying in Livermore. So were the hammers, nails, carpet, and laughs, when Trading Spaces: Family, the popular home makeover TV program hosted by Joe Farrell, came to town.

The show’s format is simple: Two families redecorate a room in each other’s house. With a budget of $1,000 each, the families do all the work, guided by the show’s professional designers, living in their neighbors’ home for two days. At the show’s climax, the new rooms are revealed to their owners.

The Nichols and Zanotelli families, who traded living rooms, had a blast.

"It was so much fun," says Wendy Zanotelli. "We are huge fans of the show, and wanted to do this for a long time. The crew was great."

So how did the makeovers turn out? "Can’t tell you," says Zanotelli. "You’ll just have to tune in and see."

The Livermore Trading Spaces: Family episode airs January 9 at 7 p.m. on TLC.