When to Seek Help, Where to Turn

Martha Ross

IT'S A PROBLEM IF.......



Your drug use is out of control and compulsive. Your craving is relentless, and you structure your entire life around getting more drugs.

Your ability to function at home or at work is seriously impaired. You seem out of it. You’re forgetful and your behavior is erratic. You stop enjoying usual pursuits, and isolate yourself from family and friends.

Your goal is to lie, steal, forge, and take risks you never imagined to get your drugs. You drive while high—even with your kids in the

car. You’ve gotten into trouble at home, at work, or with the law, but you still can’t stop abusing drugs.

"Continued [drug] use despite adverse consequences" is one of the hallmarks of addiction, says Dr. S. Alex Stalcup, medical director for the New Leaf Treatment Center in Lafayette.

GETTING HELP.......



Is absolutely necessary if taking Vicodin or another prescription painkiller has become a habit. A doctor or other drug treatment professional should supervise your detoxification from the painkiller in a rehab facility or through an outpatient service.

Successful recovery typically includes therapy and participation in support groups like Narcotics Anonymous. Most drug addiction specialists agree that full recovery is possible with proper, consistent treatment. The following is a list of local agencies that can help:

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center MPI Chemical Dependency Treatment Services. In operation for 25 years, MPI offers medical detoxification, residential treatment for stays of up to 28 days, day treatment, and two outpatient treatment programs. 3012 Summit St., Providence (South) Pavilion, 6th Floor, Oakland, (510) 652-7000, www.mpi-treatment.org.

The Anonymous Place is a small shop in downtown Walnut Creek offering a good selection of books and other materials on drug addiction recovery and self-help topics. The shop also hosts meetings for Narcotics Anonymous and other support groups. 1414 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 933-5102.

Axis Community Health, a nonprofit agency (formerly known as Valley Community Health Center), offers an intensive, year-long drug treatment program for adults and teens. 4361 Railroad Ave., Pleasanton, (925) 462-5544, www.axishealth.org.

Discovery Counseling Center no longer offers drug treatment directly, but refers those suffering from addiction to other treatment centers. 115-A Town & Country Dr., Danville, (925) 837-0505, www.discoverycenteronline.com.

John Muir/Mt. Diablo Center for Recovery has treated more than 25,000 drug addicts over 25 years and offers inpatient medical detoxification, residential care, and intensive outpatient programs. The center also has services designed to help the families of drug addicts. Medical Pavilion, 2740 Grant St., Concord, (925) 674-4100, www.jmmdhs.com/index.php/behavioral_health_resources.html.

Kaiser Permanente Mental Health/Chemical Dependency Services offers inpatient and outpatient care programs for drug addicts who are members of its health plan. 710 S. Broadway, Walnut Creek, (925) 295-4145, www.kaiserpermanente.org.

Narcotics Anonymous runs weekly meetings throughout the 925 area code, and many are open to the public. For a schedule of meetings in Contra Costa, call (925) 685-4357, or visit www.contracostana.com. For Alameda County, call (510) 444-4673, or visit www.naalamedacounty.org.

New Connections Counseling and Recovery Services offers intensive outpatient drug treatment to about 9,000 adults and youths a year. Since opening in 1972, the nonprofit has won numerous local, state, and national awards for its model services. 3024 Willow Pass Rd., Concord, (925) 363-5000, www.newcon nections.org.

New Leaf Treatment Center works with adults and adolescents on an outpatient basis and runs programs for teens, pregnant women, and drug addicts dealing with mental illness. 251 Lafayette Circle, Suite 150, Lafayette, (925) 284-5200, www.nltc.com.

R-Quest, a nonprofit program founded in 1997, treats drug addicts in the Tri-Valley, focusing on family support in recovery. The organization also treats eating disorders and gambling addictions. 40 California Ave., Suite B, Pleasanton, (925) 426-0501, www.rquest.org.