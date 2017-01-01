Winning Wardrobe

Martha Ross

Drumroll, please …

In our December issue, Diablo profiled three volunteers, who were finalists for our Threads of Hope Impact Award. During a reception at the Regional Center for the Arts, we announced that the winner was Jeri Foster, founder of Wardrobe for Opportunity.

The organization gives disadvantaged men and women professional clothes for job interviews. Its formula has been extremely effective in lifting East Bay individuals and their families out of poverty. The nonprofit, founded by the Orinda resident in 1996, has helped nearly 9,000 people—many of them single mothers—find jobs.

Foster was honored along with two other finalists: Elaine Taylor, founder of the Taylor Family Foundation, and the volunteers at Danville’s Thrift Station, which raises money for the Discovery Counseling Center.

The Impact Award was created to honor a grassroots effort that has made a lasting contribution to our community and to celebrate 10 years of Diablo’s annual Threads of Hope Awards. Diablo received many nominations and tapped the expertise of seven East Bay specialists in philanthropy to pick the winner. All the nominees were extremely deserving. Congratulations to all, and keep up the good work!