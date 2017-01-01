Edit ModuleShow Tags

Winning Wardrobe

Martha Ross

Published:

Drumroll, please …
In our December issue, Diablo profiled three volunteers, who were finalists for our Threads of Hope Impact Award. During a reception at the Regional Center for the Arts, we announced that the winner was Jeri Foster, founder of Wardrobe for Opportunity.

The organization gives disadvantaged men and women professional clothes for job interviews. Its formula has been extremely effective in lifting East Bay individuals and their families out of poverty. The nonprofit, founded by the Orinda resident in 1996, has helped nearly 9,000 people—many of them single mothers—find jobs.

Foster was honored along with two other finalists: Elaine Taylor, founder of the Taylor Family Foundation, and the volunteers at Danville’s Thrift Station, which raises money for the Discovery Counseling Center.

The Impact Award was created to honor a grassroots effort that has made a lasting contribution to our community and to celebrate 10 years of Diablo’s annual Threads of Hope Awards. Diablo received many nominations and tapped the expertise of seven East Bay specialists in philanthropy to pick the winner. All the nominees were extremely deserving. Congratulations to all, and keep up the good work!

 

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers