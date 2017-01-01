Edit ModuleShow Tags

Home Improvement

Nikki Nipkow

Your straits aren’t dire enough to merit a visit from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. You don’t trust your neighbors enough to go on Trading Spaces. You’re just a normal family looking to maintain the value of your house. Which TV show can you turn to? House Detective, hosted by Danville’s Buzz Leer.

HGTV’s show teaches viewers what to look out for when selling, buying, or renovating their homes. Whether it’s termite infestation or, most often, water damage, Leer helps viewers discover—and fix—problems before they can devastate a dwelling.

“Water is the biggest enemy of the homeowner: It will rot your wood; it will create mold; it can ruin anything,” Leer says. “We found someone who had nailed a rose bush trellis to the side of the house. We used a Boroscope—a tiny camera invented for arthroscopic surgery—to inspect the inside of the wall. Water had leaked in through those little holes, and now the homeowners are going to have to spend thousands of dollars on mold reduction.” Leer has filmed 28 shows so far, including inspections in Danville, Lafayette, and Oakland.

House Detective airs on HGTV Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

