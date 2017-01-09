Cheap Eats: Poke Salad

Customize a bowl and save room for a macaron ice cream sandwich!

By Nicholas Boer

photo by Luchita M. yelp.com

Why go? If you’re craving sushi but are short on money or time, Poke Salad offers Hawaiian-style raw fish in a healthy format that has become all the rage.

What’s the vibe? This eatery has the clean efficiency and sleek decor of a modern fast-food chain. There’s comfortable seating inside and out—facing Todos Santos Plaza.

What to order? Like Chipotle, ask for your protein and add-ons in a rice bowl, as a salad, or our favorite, inside a delicate soy-paper wrap. Resist the temptation to include too many ingredients. We love the crab salad, scallops, garlic poke sauce, and furikake seasoning.

Added bonus: Unagi and avocado add a little richness at an extra cost. Or save room for one of the pretty macaron ice-cream sandwiches.

How much? $10.50–$12.50.

Where is it? 2151 Salvio St., Ste. G, Concord, pokesaladus.com. Lunch and dinner daily.