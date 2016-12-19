Edit ModuleShow Tags

Clean Out Your Closet

Donate your clothes with Concord-based nonprofit Union and Fifth

By Lauren Bonney

Courtesy of Union and Fifth

“Women have an average of 22 pieces of clothing sitting in their closets that they don’t wear,” says Christena Reinhard, cofounder of Union and Fifth.
Go ahead. Think about it. How many items in your closet do you actually wear?

Reinhard, who lives in Pleasant Hill, launched Union and Fifth in 2014, with the mission of reselling gently worn women’s designer and contemporary clothes to raise money for nonprofits.

Courtesy of Union and Fifth

Here’s how it works: Pick your favorite charity; donate your unwanted clothing, accessories, and shoes; and Union and Fifth will photograph, list, and sell them on its website.

When an item sells, 75 percent of the sale price goes to your charity, and you receive a tax write-off for 100 percent of the sale price. You’ll have space in your closet, and you’ll have donated to a good cause.

If, however, you already have space in your closet and you need to add to your attire, shop Union and Fifth for discounted prices on everything from Chanel to DVF to Kate Spade. Your money will still go to a good cause.

“It really is that simple to make a difference,” says Reinhard. “We want women to figure out what they like—embrace their unique style—and then create a wardrobe that reflects that, using quality-made investment pieces—all while doing a little good.”

Union and Fifth also works with brands like Mara Hoffman and L.K. Bennett to bring you new items (with tags), as well as celebrity influencers, such as Padma Lakshmi and Carrie Ann Inaba, who clean out their closets for charities they hold dear.

So, resolve to do a little good this New Year, because giving back has never been so fashionable. unionandfifth.com.

 

 

A Clean Start

Follow Reinhard’s top tips for curating your perfect wardrobe.

1. Take everything out of your closet.
“The only way to start from scratch is to take it all out—and maybe give your wardrobe a good dusting.”

2. Only put back what you love for you.
“There’s no reason to keep things that you don’t feel absolutely amazing in.”

3. Be realistic, and be yourself.
“Think about who you are and your lifestyle. Clothes should be fun, and you should feel totally comfortable in them to just be yourself.”

