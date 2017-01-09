New: Beer Baron Bar and Kitchen

By Nicholas Boer

by Eric Miller

The rise of the gastropub has challenged chefs to create beer food that is both inventive and familiar, bold but not overbearing. Beer Baron has achieved just the right balance. To pair with the bar’s international brews (including 25 taps), the kitchen offers Asian-spiced lamb riblets, citrusy halibut ceviche, rustic duck sausage, and a good old-fashioned burger—on brioche, of course. Owner Harpreet Judge has built upon his craft beer acumen, honed at Livermore’s kitchen-less Beer Baron, and Perry’s Liquor and Craft Beer, by offering a compendium of whiskeys. The tavernlike space defined by a ceiling of interlocking reclaimed barrel staves is as welcoming as the food is enticing.

336 St. Mary St., (925) 223-8577, beerbaronbar.com. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Sun.