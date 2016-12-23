Edit ModuleShow Tags

The History of the Sneaker

A new exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California explores the sole of sneaker culture.

By Rachel Orvino

Published:

Pierre Hardy, Poworama, 2011/Collection of the Bata Shoe Museum

For some of us, fabulous footwear translates to the perfect pair of red-soled Christian Louboutin pumps, while for others, a classic pair of Air Jordans makes the ultimate style statement.

The Oakland Museum of California pays tribute to that latter group of shoe lovers with its new traveling exhibit, Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture. The first show of its kind in the United States, the collection showcases over 140 rare and notable sneakers from the past two centuries—
including a pair of rubber shoes from the 1830s that was the earliest precursor to the kicks we know today—and explores the rich social and economic history of the footwear staple. Other highlights include a spiked running shoe from the 1860s, early Chuck Taylors by Converse, and designer collaborations with stars such as Rihanna and Kanye West.

“Sneakers have really expanded the vocabulary of men’s fashion,” says OMCA’s Evelyn Orantes, host curator for the show. “That’s part of the celebration of this exhibition.”

Orantes says the exhibit will add social and interactive components, and will appeal to a wide audience—not just sneakerheads. “This is a fun show. It’s like having special access to some fabulous celebrity closet.” Runs through April 2, museumca.org.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.

Oakland A's Root Beer Float Day 2016

A's players, past and present, assist JDRF's juvenile diabetes research efforts with its annual root beer float event