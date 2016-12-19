Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top January Events in the East Bay

Eat your way through Oakland during Oakland Restaurant Week; the annual ARF fundraiser Stars to the Rescue returns to Lesher Center for the Arts; see a Benicia hoop diver perform with Cirque du Soleil in San Francisco; and more of this month’s top events.

By Rachelle Cihonski

Published:

Courtesy of VISIT OAKLAND

Food and Wine

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017
1/19–1/29 Roughly 100 Oakland restaurants (including Picán, Hopscotch, and Camino) participate in this 10-day-long event, offering prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus at special prices. Make reservations, and be sure to ask for the ORW menu. visitoakland.com.

 

Art

The Peace Chamber
1/6–1/31 Orinda artist Lara Dutto revisits The Crosses of Lafayette in her conceptual art installation at the Jennifer Perlmutter Gallery. Using live video, computer-altered photography, and other media, Dutto reflects on the hillside memorial—started in 2006—honoring the fallen soldiers of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. jenniferperlmuttergallery.com.

 

Theater

Jesus Christ Superstar
1/14–1/29 Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre revives the 1970s rock opera about the last days of Jesus and his relationship with disciple Judas Iscariot—with music by a young Andrew Lloyd Webber—at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. trivalleyrep.org.

 

Huey Lewis Stars to the Rescue // by Mike Bizelli

Charitable

Stars to the Rescue
1/7 The annual star-studded variety show supports the Animal Rescue Foundation. This year’s show features Kevin Nealon and Huey Lewis, and will be held at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. arflife.org.

 

 

 

Courtesy of Hay House

Read This

What Lies Beyond the Stars
This debut novel by Oakland-born, Emmy Award–winning actor and filmmaker Michael Goorjian follows video game programmer Adam Sheppard, who returns to his hometown of Mendocino after having recurring dreams of his childhood. The story, which is being shopped in Hollywood as a screenplay, winds through familiar locales, from San Francisco to Blackhawk. michaelagoorjian.com.

 

Jumping Through Hoops

A Benicia native stars in Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia.

Ask Benicia’s Dominic Cruz what he majored in, and he’s not going to say economics or poli-sci. Instead, he’ll tell you he double majored in hoop diving and Chinese pole.

Cruz attended the National Circus School of Montreal, Canada, after nine years of training with the San Francisco Youth Circus. Now, the 23-year-old is literally jumping through hoops (less than 30 inches in diameter) and climbing up and down vertical poles like Spider-Man in Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico.

Cruz, who began learning circus arts at the ripe old age of five, is thrilled to be touring with his first Cirque du Soleil production. Watch for him dressed as a hummingbird in the hoop-diving act toward the beginning of the show.

Luzia runs through January 29 at AT&T Park. cirquedusoleil.com. —Lauren Bonney

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers

Gourmet East Bay 2016

Diablo magazine and Broadway Plaza hosted a sold-out party, featuring food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. The annual event benefits East Bay food charities.

Lindsay Wildlife Experience's An Evening at the Bistro

Wildlife center supporters raise nearly $60,000 during an annual benefit at Va de Vi in Walnut Creek

Buster Posey at Childrens' Hospital

East Bay residents Buster and Kristen Posey spent time visiting children at UCSF Benioff Childrens' Hospital

Taylor Family Foundation Day in the Park 2016

Annual benefit raises more than $2 million for children's programs at Camp Arroyo in Livermore

California Independent Film Festival 2016

19th annual movie festival brings a range of features, documentaries, shorts, and live events to Moraga, Orinda, and San Francisco

Cancer Support Community Gala

An Evening and Hope and Healing at Diablo Country Club benefits longtime support group

40 Under 40 Event

Thank you to everyone who attended our first annual 40 Under 40 event.

Diablo Ballet Gourmet Gallop

Restaurants and shops in downtown Walnut Creek band together to support Diablo Ballet's artistic outreach and performance programs

Children's Health Guild 2016

Guests bid on a pair of Steph Curry’s sneakers, Buster Posey’s bat, and an African safari trip at the Children’s Health Guild’s gala at the Claremont Club and Spa. The event raised $385,000, and benefited UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House.

Oakland A's Root Beer Float Day 2016

A's players, past and present, assist JDRF's juvenile diabetes research efforts with its annual root beer float event