Top January Events in the East Bay

Eat your way through Oakland during Oakland Restaurant Week; the annual ARF fundraiser Stars to the Rescue returns to Lesher Center for the Arts; see a Benicia hoop diver perform with Cirque du Soleil in San Francisco; and more of this month’s top events.

By Rachelle Cihonski

Food and Wine

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

1/19–1/29 Roughly 100 Oakland restaurants (including Picán, Hopscotch, and Camino) participate in this 10-day-long event, offering prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus at special prices. Make reservations, and be sure to ask for the ORW menu. visitoakland.com.

Art

The Peace Chamber

1/6–1/31 Orinda artist Lara Dutto revisits The Crosses of Lafayette in her conceptual art installation at the Jennifer Perlmutter Gallery. Using live video, computer-altered photography, and other media, Dutto reflects on the hillside memorial—started in 2006—honoring the fallen soldiers of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. jenniferperlmuttergallery.com.

Theater

Jesus Christ Superstar

1/14–1/29 Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre revives the 1970s rock opera about the last days of Jesus and his relationship with disciple Judas Iscariot—with music by a young Andrew Lloyd Webber—at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. trivalleyrep.org.

Charitable

Stars to the Rescue

1/7 The annual star-studded variety show supports the Animal Rescue Foundation. This year’s show features Kevin Nealon and Huey Lewis, and will be held at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. arflife.org.

Read This

What Lies Beyond the Stars

This debut novel by Oakland-born, Emmy Award–winning actor and filmmaker Michael Goorjian follows video game programmer Adam Sheppard, who returns to his hometown of Mendocino after having recurring dreams of his childhood. The story, which is being shopped in Hollywood as a screenplay, winds through familiar locales, from San Francisco to Blackhawk. michaelagoorjian.com.

Jumping Through Hoops

A Benicia native stars in Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia.

Ask Benicia’s Dominic Cruz what he majored in, and he’s not going to say economics or poli-sci. Instead, he’ll tell you he double majored in hoop diving and Chinese pole.

Cruz attended the National Circus School of Montreal, Canada, after nine years of training with the San Francisco Youth Circus. Now, the 23-year-old is literally jumping through hoops (less than 30 inches in diameter) and climbing up and down vertical poles like Spider-Man in Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia: A Waking Dream of Mexico.

Cruz, who began learning circus arts at the ripe old age of five, is thrilled to be touring with his first Cirque du Soleil production. Watch for him dressed as a hummingbird in the hoop-diving act toward the beginning of the show.

Luzia runs through January 29 at AT&T Park. cirquedusoleil.com. —Lauren Bonney