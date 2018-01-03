Edit ModuleShow Tags

New: Donato and Co.



Published:

Photo by Donato and Co. Yelp.com

Ever since Berkeley’s The Advocate closed last October, we’ve been wondering about the handsome dining room sitting silent at Ashby and College Avenues. Finally, an animated pair of chef-owners has arrived, and the result is exquisitely suited to the welcoming space. A scrim now separates the long bar and contemporary dining room with its lively exhibition kitchen. A shiny Vespa on display and an array of shimmering copper cookware echo the chefs’ bright yet traditional Italian cuisine. And the attentive servers evinced a thorough knowledge of Donato’s wine list and affordable menu—which offers many dishes in full and half portions. On our visit, warm and tender squid was smartly paired with bold caponata and vibrant salmoriglio. House-made pappardelle, redolent of lemon and shellfish, came dotted with cannellini beans and sweet prawns. And bitter broccoli rabe with a horseradish kick enlivened ultrarich beef cheeks on creamy polenta. Such exciting and satisfying flavors have made an advocate of us, for sure.
2635 Ashby Ave., (510) 838-1131, donatoandco.com. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.– Sun. 24$$

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
