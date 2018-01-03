New: Donato and Co.

Photo by Donato and Co. Yelp.com

Ever since Berkeley’s The Advocate closed last October, we’ve been wondering about the handsome dining room sitting silent at Ashby and College Avenues. Finally, an animated pair of chef-owners has arrived, and the result is exquisitely suited to the welcoming space. A scrim now separates the long bar and contemporary dining room with its lively exhibition kitchen. A shiny Vespa on display and an array of shimmering copper cookware echo the chefs’ bright yet traditional Italian cuisine. And the attentive servers evinced a thorough knowledge of Donato’s wine list and affordable menu—which offers many dishes in full and half portions. On our visit, warm and tender squid was smartly paired with bold caponata and vibrant salmoriglio. House-made pappardelle, redolent of lemon and shellfish, came dotted with cannellini beans and sweet prawns. And bitter broccoli rabe with a horseradish kick enlivened ultrarich beef cheeks on creamy polenta. Such exciting and satisfying flavors have made an advocate of us, for sure.

2635 Ashby Ave., (510) 838-1131, donatoandco.com. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.– Sun. 24$$