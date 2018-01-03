New: La Sen Bistro

Photo by Jimmehh D. Yelp.com

There are few pleasures as welcome as a crock of French onion soup on a winter’s night. Paired with a lush Côtes du Rhône, the soup can make spring seem frivolous. La Sen is one of only a handful of East Bay restaurants dedicated to French country fare; it takes over the cozy space that was most recently

Ottavio. Signature dishes, such as steak frites—grilled rib eye with garlicky french fries—and crusty lamb chops with a silky port wine sauce were made by chef Hai Tat Nguyen on our visit. Nguyen and partner Thanh Dinh are as humble as they are hard working, making La Sen unpretentious and consistently good. Crusty bread comes with a rich-and-tangy herb emulsion, the wine list is thoughtful, and the simple decor is as charming as Dinh’s smile. Our seared scallops with sherry reduction were satisfying yet light enough—even after that soup—to allow for gâteau de chocolate.

1606 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 448-8187, lasenbistro.com. Lunch Tues.–Sat., dinner Tues.–Sun. $$$