Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top January Events in the East Bay

Food, festivals and fun events to enjoy in the new year.

By Lauren Bonney

Published:

Music

What a Wonderful World: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong
1/6 Performed by the Santa Rosa Symphony and featuring trumpeter and vocalist Byron Stripling, this concert from the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts’ Symphony Pops series celebrates ol’ Satchmo and his iconic sound. lutherburbank​center.org.

Literature

Chloe Benjamin and Jessica Shattuck Together in Conversation 
1/10 Danville’s Rakestraw Books hosts Bay Area writer Chloe Benjamin—author of the critically acclaimed novel The Immortalists—and Jessica Shattuck, New York Times best-selling author of The Women in the Castle. rakestrawbooks.com.

Food and Wine 

Oakland Restaurant Week 
1/11-1/21 For 11 delicious days, explore the culinary world in Oaktown during Oakland Restaurant Week. Head to participating restaurants—including Nido Kitchen and Bar and Hopscotch—and order from discounted or prix fixe menus. oaklandrestaurantweek.org.

Photo courtesy of visit oakland

Family 

Zoovie Night 
1/13 Make a special after-hours visit to the Oakland Zoo for an evening of family entertainment. Grab a seat in the Zimmer Auditorium, and watch the movie Sing with your little ones. oaklandzoo.org.

Outdoor 

Winter Bird Walk
1/19 Meander through the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley with ornithologist Chris Carmichael for a glimpse of winter sparrows, yellow warblers, and red sapsuckers. botanicalgarden​.berkeley.edu

Fundraiser

Stars to the Rescue
1/27 Grammy-nominated artist and Lafayette native Cam (pictured) headlines the 27th annual variety show at the Lesher Center for the Arts. Hosted by A’s legend Tony La Russa, the event supports the Animal Rescue Foundation. arflife.org.

Photo courtesy of Arista Nashville

Music

Musicians from Marlboro 
1/28 Cal Performances presents this prestigious touring string quartet and clarinetist group for an evening of symphonic classics by Beethoven, Brahms, and Penderecki at Berkeley’s Hertz Hall. calperformances.org.

Art

Curious Contraptions: Small Machines of Love and Mystery 
Through 1/28 San Francisco’s Exploratorium delights with its annual winter exhibit of automata. This year, see nearly 30 mechanical sculptures created by 11 artists from around the world. Visitors also have the chance to make their own contraptions. exploratorium.edu.

Free Movie Night 

The second Thursday of every month, Diablo hosts a free film at the Orinda Theatre. This January, enjoy the Academy Award–winning epic Western How the West Was Won. lamorindatheatres.com.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Ballads and Blarney

"Ballads and Blarney," a night of Irish music and storytelling, was held at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, as part of the 18th Annual Eugene O'Neill Festival in Danville.

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.
Edit ModuleShow Tags