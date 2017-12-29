Top January Events in the East Bay

Food, festivals and fun events to enjoy in the new year.

By Lauren Bonney

Music

What a Wonderful World: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong

1/6 Performed by the Santa Rosa Symphony and featuring trumpeter and vocalist Byron Stripling, this concert from the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts’ Symphony Pops series celebrates ol’ Satchmo and his iconic sound. lutherburbank​center.org.

Literature

Chloe Benjamin and Jessica Shattuck Together in Conversation

1/10 Danville’s Rakestraw Books hosts Bay Area writer Chloe Benjamin—author of the critically acclaimed novel The Immortalists—and Jessica Shattuck, New York Times best-selling author of The Women in the Castle. rakestrawbooks.com.

Food and Wine

Oakland Restaurant Week

1/11-1/21 For 11 delicious days, explore the culinary world in Oaktown during Oakland Restaurant Week. Head to participating restaurants—including Nido Kitchen and Bar and Hopscotch—and order from discounted or prix fixe menus. oaklandrestaurantweek.org.

Family

Zoovie Night

1/13 Make a special after-hours visit to the Oakland Zoo for an evening of family entertainment. Grab a seat in the Zimmer Auditorium, and watch the movie Sing with your little ones. oaklandzoo.org.

Outdoor

Winter Bird Walk

1/19 Meander through the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley with ornithologist Chris Carmichael for a glimpse of winter sparrows, yellow warblers, and red sapsuckers. botanicalgarden​.berkeley.edu.

Fundraiser

Stars to the Rescue

1/27 Grammy-nominated artist and Lafayette native Cam (pictured) headlines the 27th annual variety show at the Lesher Center for the Arts. Hosted by A’s legend Tony La Russa, the event supports the Animal Rescue Foundation. arflife.org.

Music

Musicians from Marlboro

1/28 Cal Performances presents this prestigious touring string quartet and clarinetist group for an evening of symphonic classics by Beethoven, Brahms, and Penderecki at Berkeley’s Hertz Hall. calperformances.org.

Art

Curious Contraptions: Small Machines of Love and Mystery

Through 1/28 San Francisco’s Exploratorium delights with its annual winter exhibit of automata. This year, see nearly 30 mechanical sculptures created by 11 artists from around the world. Visitors also have the chance to make their own contraptions. exploratorium.edu.

Free Movie Night

The second Thursday of every month, Diablo hosts a free film at the Orinda Theatre. This January, enjoy the Academy Award–winning epic Western How the West Was Won. lamorindatheatres.com.